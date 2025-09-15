Sports Mole previews Wednesday's Champions League clash between Ajax and Inter Milan, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Four-time European champions Ajax will kick off their latest Champions League campaign on Wednesday, welcoming last year's runners-up Inter Milan to Amsterdam.

The Dutch giants are unbeaten this season, while Inter head to Johan Cruyff Arena having just lost back-to-back matches, but both are still recovering from end-of-term meltdowns in 2024-25.

Match preview

It was a spectacular fall from grace for Ajax and their former manager Francesco Farioli, as they fluffed a golden chance to regain the Eredivisie title before the Italian coach walked out.

Beating nearest challengers PSV at the end of March took his team nine points clear at the top, but they then froze near the finish line and ended up missing out.

Having exited the Europa League at its last-16 stage and also failed to claim the KNVB Beker, it has now been three years since the Amsterdammers have lifted a major trophy.

The board responded to Farioli's departure by bringing John Heitinga back to the club, after he served Ajax with distinction during his playing days, then filled in as interim head coach before working as an assistant at West Ham United and Liverpool.

Heitinga's side have yet to lose so far, winning all three home games but twice dropping points on the road - last time out, they beat PEC Zwolle 3-1.

Now, having progressed past the group stage just once in four attempts since reaching the 2019 semi-finals, Ajax commence this year's league phase with a repeat of the 1972 European Cup final.

On that occasion, the Dutch club defeated Inter in nearby Rotterdam, but they have since failed to win any of four Champions League clashes, losing three times.

Like Wednesday's hosts, Inter also had to settle for second place in their domestic league - letting Napoli pip them to the Scudetto - but they still had more heartbreak to endure.

After squeezing through an epic semi-final tie against Barcelona - and racking up a club-record 10 Champions League wins last term - the wheels then came off in a horribly one-sided final.

The Milan giants were simply dismantled by Paris Saint-Germain in a 5-0 thrashing, which proved to be Simone Inzaghi's last game in charge.

Having reached two finals in three years under Inzaghi, the reins were then surprisingly handed to Cristian Chivu, who was a continental champion with Inter in 2010 but has little senior coaching experience.

The ex-Ajax defender first took his new squad to the knockout rounds of the Club World Cup, before making a mixed start in Serie A: after a 5-0 thumping of Torino, they were beaten by Udinese at San Siro, then lost a classic Derby d'Italia.

Following in the footsteps of last year's eight-goal thriller, Inter and old foes Juventus put on another show last week, with hosts Juve just shading it 4-3 in Turin - having fought back to lead, Chivu's men conceded twice in the closing stages.

Now, the Nerazzurri must aim to bounce back and start well in a competition they have come so close to winning in recent seasons.

Ajax form (all competitions):

W D W D W

Inter Milan form (all competitions):

W L L

Team News

Heitinga has nearly a full squad available, as only Branco van den Boomen is set to miss out for Ajax - the midfielder has yet to return from a back injury.

Although Wout Weghorst failed to increase his tally of three Eredivisie goals at the weekend, Mika Godts bagged a brace. They should form part of a front trio for the home side, with Steven Berghuis most likely to join them.

In midfield, Kenneth Taylor scored 15 goals across all competitions last season, while summer signing Oscar Gloukh has previously impressed in the Champions League with Salzburg.

Meanwhile, Inter will travel to the Netherlands with a full complement of players, including deadline-day signing Manuel Akanji, who made his Serie A debut in a chaotic Derby d'Italia.

Fellow new boys Petar Sucic, Andy Diouf and Ange-Yoan Bonny are also in contention - particularly if Chivu reacts to recent results by making changes.

Up front, Marcus Thuram has scored three league goals so far, while captain Lautaro Martinez netted nine during last term's run to the Champions League final.

Ajax possible starting lineup:

Jaros; Gaaei, Itakura, Baas, Wijndal; Regeer, Taylor, Klaassen; Berghuis, Weghorst, Godts

Inter Milan possible starting lineup:

Sommer; Akanji, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Sucic, Dimarco; Thuram, Martinez

We say: Ajax 2-2 Inter Milan

Inter have lost just one of their last 14 Champions League group or league fixtures, keeping eight clean sheets in the last nine.

However, they are no longer the same rock-solid side and will be tested by an able Ajax attack - so the hosts can at least secure an opening draw.

