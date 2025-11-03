Sports Mole previews Wednesday's Champions League clash between Ajax and Galatasaray, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Rooted at the bottom of the Champions League, Ajax host Galatasaray at the Johan Cruyff Arena aiming to avoid a fourth consecutive defeat in Wednesday's matchday four action.

Johnny Heitinga's team have conceded the most goals (11) after three rounds and have scored the fewest (one), highlighting their issues on the continent before hosting an opponent seeking three consecutive wins after beating Liverpool and Bodo/Glimt.

Match preview

Ajax’s indifferent form persisted over the weekend as they were held to a 1-1 draw by free-scoring Heerenveen in Amsterdam, meaning that De Joden have only won one of their past six matches across all competitions.

While more goals were anticipated over the weekend, a draw was expected in the Eredivisie match, highlighting how much De Godenzonen have declined after a strong start under Heitinga.

Having struggled for results recently in the Dutch top flight, where they have won just two of their last six matches, De Joden have performed even worse on the continent, suffering three consecutive defeats.

These losses included conceding four and five goals in drubbings at the hands of Marseille (4-0) and Chelsea (5-1), following a 2-0 defeat to last year's runners-up, Inter Milan.

As a result, the poor results leave the Dutch giants at the bottom of the 36-team league phase, a worrying position ahead of welcoming Galatasaray, who head into Wednesday's match on an eight-match unbeaten run.

Gala's run began after a dismal 5-1 hammering at the hands of Eintracht Frankfurt on matchday one; however, a resurgence has seen the Yellow Reds punish Liverpool and beat Bodo/Glimt in the third round.

Now aiming for a third consecutive Champions League victory, Okan Buruk’s team can rely on the in-form Victor Osimhen, who has scored three goals in Europe, to contribute to his rising tally in the competition.

By scoring twice in the 3-1 win over Bodo, the star forward extended his streak of finding the net to seven consecutive European matches, bringing his total goals in that period to nine.

Although the forward failed to score over the weekend, as the Turkish champions were held to a frustrating 0-0 draw by Trabzonspor, Osimhen could play a crucial role for the Istanbul giants, who aim to avenge January's 2-1 league-phase loss against the Dutch giants.

A victory could see Buruk's team break away from several other clubs on six points and secure a place in the coveted top eight as the league phase reaches its halfway point.

While defeat might cause the 14th-placed side to drop further down the table, earning a point would prevent them from falling below 17th, even if Tottenham Hotspur, PSV Eindhoven and Atalanta defeat Copenhagen, Olympiacos and Marseille, respectively.

Ajax Champions League form:

Ajax form (all competitions):





L



D



L



L



W



D





Galatasaray Champions League form:





L



W



W





Galatasaray form (all competitions):





W



D



W



W



W



D





Team News

Kenneth Taylor is suspended for the Amsterdam giants after his early sending-off against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge after 17 minutes.

Although Heitinga's men apparently came through their game against Heerenveen unscathed, Ajax's missing players due to injury are Steven Berghuis (groin), Kasper Dolberg (abdominal strain) and Branco van den Boomen (back).

Although Mika Godts has yet to score for De Godenzonen in Europe, the wide attacker enters Wednesday after contributing three goals (one assist) against FC Twente and Heerenveen, and the in-form forward aims to play a crucial role midweek.

For Gala, the undisputed star player is Osimhen, even though he had a frustrating time in front of goal in the Trabzonspor draw, when none of his six shots broke the deadlock.

Apart from the Nigerian, who remains their most potent match-winning threat, Yunus Akgun, scorer against Frankfurt and Bodo, could be decisive for the Turkish giants.

Davinson Sanchez is likely to return to the team after serving his domestic suspension, while Ilkay Gundogan is expected to miss out due to a calf injury.

Ajax possible starting lineup:

Pasveer; Rosa, Itakura, Sutalo, Baas; Fitz-Jim, McConnell; Moro, Gloukh, Godts; Weghorst

Galatasaray possible starting lineup:

Cakir; Sallai, Sanchez, Bardakci, Jakobs; Sane, Torreira, Lemina, Yilmaz; Akgun; Osimhen

We say: Ajax 1-1 Galatasaray

Galatasaray may be considered slight favourites, especially since Ajax have lost their previous six European games.

However, the Dutch giants have an admirable record against Turkish teams, notably in Amsterdam, where they are unbeaten, with seven wins and one draw.

While they are unlikely to secure an eighth win, Heitinga's struggling men might manage to earn a draw at the Johan Cruyff Arena on Wednesday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



Anthony Brown Written by

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email