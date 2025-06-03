Sports Mole rounds up the latest transfer rumours, including Theo Hernandez departure from AC Milan, new contracts being signed at Atletico Madrid, Junior Firpo leaving Leeds.

AC Milan have reportedly agreed a deal to sell left-back Theo Hernandez to Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal.

Hernandez has just completed his sixth, and arguably worst, season with the Rossoneri, as the club missed out on European qualification, and look set to lose many of their key players as a result.

The former Real Madrid man was often touted for a big move elsewhere in Europe, especially after being named in Serie A's Team of the Season four years in a row, and in the ESM's Team of the Year in 2023.

However, Foot Mercato now claim that a move to the Middle East is close to completion, with a fee of â‚¬30m (£25m) being agreed between the clubs.

The final issue still to be ironed out is Hernandez's salary, with Al-Hilal set to offer the 27-year-old â‚¬15m-per-year (£12.5m), which is below his demands of â‚¬20m-per-year (£17m).

Hernandez is currently away on international duty with France, and a deal will need to be finalised in the next week if Al-Hilal want the player in time for the Club World Cup later this month.



Atletico agree new contracts for two club legends

© Imago

Elsewhere on the continent, Atletico Madrid have tied down two stalwarts to new contracts ahead of the 2025-26 season.

To the surprise of some, all-time club top scorer Antoine Griezmann has extended his current deal by an additional 12 months, meaning he will stay at the club until 2027.

In addition to this, the club have also confirmed that captain Koke has triggered a clause in his contract that will extend his deal with the club for another year, as his current contract was set to expire at the end of the month.

These are two very notable deals for Los Colchoneros, who will retain the services of two of the club's most important players in their history.

Griezmann is just three goals shy of hitting 200 in red and white, while Koke is the all-time appearance record holder at the club with 681, having now been a first team player for 16 years.

Both players were regulars for Diego Simeone this season too, with Griezmann featuring in every La Liga match as Atleti finished third, while Koke appeared in 32.



Leeds left-back Firpo seeking pastures new

© Imago

Back in the Premier League, newly-promoted Leeds United are reportedly set to lose Junior Firpo on a free transfer this month, after the full-back turned down a new contract.

Football Insider claim that, amid interest from other top-flight clubs across Europe, Firpo has decided not to renew his deal at Elland Road, and he will move on this summer.

As mentioned earlier, Theo Hernandez is set to leave AC Milan, so the Rossoneri are one of the clubs being linked with Firpo, along with Marseille, and clubs in Spain, where the 28-year-old grew up and has spent the majority of his career.

Firpo has played a big role in the Leeds first team over the past two seasons, contributing to 20 assists across them, as well as finding the net four times in 2024-25, as the Lilywhites returned to the Premier League.

The left-back arrived from Barcelona for £13m back in 2021, but the club are now set to lose him for nothing, and may now have to start looking for a replacement ahead of the new season in August.