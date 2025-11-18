Inter Milan and AC Milan are reportedly eyeing up January moves for goalkeeper Illan Meslier, who is surplus to requirements at Leeds United.

The 25-year-old has been a spectator during the opening months of the 2025-26 campaign at Elland Road in the Premier League.

Meslier has failed to feature for the Yorkshire-based club, who are beginning to slip towards the relegation zone in the top flight as the festive period approaches.

Daniel Farke's troops are currently occupying 16th spot in the Premier League standings, just the single point above the 18th-placed side.

Leeds return from the final international break of the calendar year this weekend, with Aston Villa the scheduled visitors to Elland Road.

Inter, AC Milan eyeing up Meslier?

According to Tuttosport, a pair of Italian giants are interested in securing the services of Leeds United outcast Meslier in the near future.

The report claims that both Inter Milan and AC Milan are eyeing up moves for the 25-year-old shot-stopper during the January window.

It is understood that Farke's men are very keen to offload Meslier, whose contract expires at the conclusion of the 2025-26 campaign.

Inter Milan are supposedly in the market for a new goalkeeper, with current first-choice option Yann Sommer turning 37 before the end of the season.

On the AC Milan front, Mike Maignan's performances have improved in recent times, although the Frenchman is yet to agree a contract extension, with his current terms running out in June.

Major opportunity for Meslier

For a player on the fringes of a squad competing for Premier League survival, Meslier has attracted plenty of high-profile suitors in recent times.

The Frenchman has an excellent body of work from his time as first-choice goalkeeper for the Whites, helping them to the Championship title last term.

As well as Inter and AC Milan, Meslier has been linked with a move back to boyhood club Lorient, alongside Scottish champions Celtic.