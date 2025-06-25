Sports Mole rounds up the latest transfer news and rumours, including a major update on Luka Modric's future, and Leeds United's desire to sign a new striker.

AC Milan director Igli Tare has confirmed that his club are set to sign Luka Modric once the Croatian has finished representing Real Madrid at the 2025 Club World Cup.

Los Blancos decided against handing a new contract to Modric, with the experienced midfielder therefore set to become a free agent once the Club World Cup has concluded.

A number of clubs have been linked with the 39-year-old, but Milan quickly emerged as the favourites, and his imminent move to San Siro has now been confirmed.

“We are ready to bring in Luka Modric, we need new leaders. Modric can be a key player for us and he asked about being competitive, winning titles… we are on it," said Tare.

Modric made 57 appearances in all competitions for Real Madrid during the 2024-25 campaign, while he has featured twice for Xabi Alonso's side at this summer's Club World Cup.

Leeds 'planning' improved Muniz offer

Meanwhile, according to Football Insider, Leeds United are planning an improved offer for Fulham's Rodrigo Muniz.

The 24-year-old scored 11 goals and registered two assists in 36 appearances for Fulham last season, but there is uncertainty when it comes to his future at Craven Cottage.

Indeed, Muniz only has a contract with Marco Silva's side until June 2026, and Tottenham Hotspur are thought to be one of a number of clubs keeping a close eye on his situation.

Leeds are believed to have already failed with a £32m move for the attacker this summer, with Fulham wanting at least £40m for a player who has represented them on 97 occasions, scoring 26 times in the process.

Muniz has a record of 17 goals and two assists in 57 appearances in the Premier League, and it is understood that he is viewed as a leading target for promoted Leeds during the summer transfer window.