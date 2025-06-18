Sports Mole rounds up the latest transfer news and rumours, including AC Milan interest in Granit Xhaka and an update on the future of Aston Villa attacker Jacob Murphy.

AC Milan are reportedly advancing in talks to sign Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Granit Xhaka during this summer's transfer window.

The Switzerland international made 49 appearances for Leverkusen during the 2024-25 campaign, scoring twice and registering seven assists in the process.

The 32-year-old has another three years left to run on his contract, but there have been suggestions that he could be on the move during the summer market.

According to Football Italia, Milan's sporting director Igli Tare met with Xhaka's agents on Monday to discuss the possibility of a move to Italy this summer.

The report claims that the Serie A club are now actively pushing for a deal for Xhaka, who has scored six goals and registered nine assists in 99 appearances for his German club in all competitions.

Villa 'open to £40m Ramsey sale'

Meanwhile, according to the Daily Mail, Aston Villa are open to selling Jacob Ramsey for around £40m this summer.

The 24-year-old was a regular for Villa during the 2024-25 campaign, making 46 appearances in all competitions, scoring four goals and registering seven assists in the process.

Ramsey has another two years left on his contract, but it is understood that Unai Emery's side would be open to letting him leave during this summer's transfer window.

The attacker came through the youth system at Villa, and he has represented the club on 167 occasions in all competitions, scoring 17 goals and registering 19 assists in the process.

Arsenal and Chelsea are believed to be among the clubs keeping an eye on his situation.

Wolves 'agree deal' for Celta's Fer Lopez

Elsewhere, Wolverhampton Wanderers have allegedly come to an agreement with Celta Vigo over a deal for Fer Lopez.

The 21-year-old made 37 appearances for Celta during the 2024-25 campaign, scoring eight goals and registering three assists in the process.

According to Sky Sports News, Wolves have agreed an initial £19.6m deal for the Spaniard, although the transfer fee could rise to £21.3m through various add-ons.

A number of clubs are believed to have been interested in signing Lopez this summer.

Lopez is a versatile attacker and could help fill the void left by Matheus Cunha, with the Brazil international completing a big-money move to Manchester United earlier this summer.