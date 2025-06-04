AC Milan midfielder Tijjani Reijnders delivers a fresh update on his impending transfer to Manchester City this summer.

It was reported last week that the Citizens have struck an agreement with Milan to sign the 26-year-old for a fee worth up to â‚¬70m (£58.9m), including bonuses, and that has since been backed up by journalists including Fabrizio Romano, who claims the deal is now 'almost done'.

Man City are hoping to finalise a deal for Reijnders in time for him to represent Pep Guardiola's side at the FIFA Club World Cup, which begins for them with a group-stage clash against Wydad AC on June 18.

Reijnders is currently away on international duty with Netherlands ahead of 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Finland and Malta, and he has spoken to the media about his club future ahead of a training session on Wednesday.

The midfielder has revealed that he is not aware of any agreement between Man City and Milan for his transfer, telling Voetbal International: "The clubs are still in talks. For me, it's a waiting game now."

Reijnders confirms Premier League 'dream', talks with Ake

Reijnders has confirmed that he is yet to hold talks directly with Guardiola and has acknowledged that he is rarely involved in any negotiations that have been left to his father, who is also his agent.

"I myself have been involved very little. My father does that," the midfielder said. "The Premier League is of course a great competition, that's what you dream of as a little boy.

"I haven't had any contact with Guardiola yet, that's not on the agenda yet".

However, Reijnders has spoken to Dutch international teammate and Man City defender Nathan Ake over a move to the Etihad Stadium.

"Here at Oranje I've already talked to him briefly about it," he added. "He would like it if I came that way. But it's not that far yet".

Is "magically gifted" Reijnders the next Gundogan?

Reijnders is seemingly attracted by a summer switch to Man City, despite signing a new five-year contract extension at Milan in March.

The box-to-box midfielder has elevated his game to new heights at San Siro since joining the Rossoneri from AZ Alkmaar for £17m in 2023, and he particularly excelled in the 2024-25 campaign.

Indeed, Reijnders scoring 15 goals and provided five assists in 54 appearances across all competitions, and his impressive form has since been rewarded, as he was listed in the Serie A Team of the Season and was named the division's Midfielder of the Season.

Reijnders has been described as a "magically gifted footballer" by Man City expert Steven McInerney from Esteemed Kompany who has told Sports Mole that the Dutchman could "easily be shaped" into an "Ilkay Gundogan-esque player" under Guardiola.

