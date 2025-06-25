AC Milan sporting director Igli Tare reveals how the Italian giants would handle any further interest in Chelsea-linked goalkeeper Mike Maignan.

Chelsea have seemingly been dealt a blow in their efforts to sign AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan.

Prior to the start of the Club World Cup, the Blues were attempting to add the France international to their roster of options between the sticks.

However, despite Maignan having just 12 months remaining on his contract, Milan played hardball over a fee and Chelsea withdrew their interest ahead of their trip to the United States.

With Maignan said to have given the green light to a transfer to Stamford Bridge, it is plausible to expect Chelsea to return to the negotiating table in the future.

Nevertheless, speaking at a press conference with members of the Italian media, Milan sporting director Igli Tare has ruled out a summer deal.

What have Milan said on Maignan?

Although Milan have missed out on European football for next season, they seemingly have no plans to part ways with any more of their star players after the exit of Tijjani Reijnders to Manchester City.

Tare said: "Maignan is not leaving, he will be at Milan next season too.

"There was interest from a Premier League club [Chelsea] but in the end an agreement was not reached, knowing that Maignan is a point of reference not only on the pitch but also off it. We decided to focus on him and look forward together.

“The market is unpredictable, but for us, he remains a fixed point of this team."

Milan have reportedly set Maignan's valuation at a figure in the region of £21m.

How will Chelsea react?

Despite there having been an obvious desire to sign Maignan, Chelsea may be prepared to settle on their current goalkeepers.

Robert Sanchez, Filip Jorgensen and Mike Penders are currently regarded as the first three stoppers in Enzo Maresca's pecking order.

Although Penders will likely leave on loan, Gabriel Slonina would be expected to step up to the role of third choice.

At this point, Maignan may also wish to see out his time at San Siro and become a free agent in 2026, aware that he will have his pick of offers around Europe.