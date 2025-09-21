Preview: AC Milan vs Lecce - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Tuesday's Coppa Italia clash between AC Milan and Lecce, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

AC Milan host Lecce at San Siro on Tuesday night, with both sides eyeing a Coppa Italia round-of-16 berth and a potential showdown with Lazio.

Both teams progressed from the previous round with identical 2-0 wins, as the Rossoneri eased past Bari and the Giallorossi dispatched Juve Stabia, while this will mark their second encounter of the season after Milan’s league victory.

Match preview

Massimiliano Allegri’s return to the Milan dugout began with that cup triumph over Bari, his first competitive match back at the club, 11 years after his previous tenure ended.

The veteran tactician won just the league and Supercoppa Italiana with the Rossoneri during his first spell, and he will be determined to capture one of the few domestic trophies that eluded him during that time.

Since then, Milan have shaken off an opening-day Serie A defeat to Cremonese (2-1) by stringing together three straight league wins: 2-0 over Lecce, 1-0 against Bologna, and a commanding 3-0 against Udinese.

Another victory here would extend their winning streak to four matches and seal a fifth successive triumph over Lecce, underlining their status as heavy favourites, but while the Rossoneri have lifted the Coppa Italia five times, they have not tasted glory in this competition since 2002-03, leaving a two-decade gap they are eager to close.

The sides last clashed in this competition at the same stage back in 1990-91, when Milan cruised to a 3-0 home win before drawing 2-2 away, an outcome they would be looking to record in their quest to end the long wait.

Lecce, meanwhile, have struggled since defeating Juve Stabia, winless in four Serie A outings, drawing 0-0 with Genoa before suffering defeats to Milan, Atalanta, and Cagliari.

Eusebio Di Francesco’s return to Lecce’s helm, 14 years after his first stint, has yet to spark momentum, and failure to engineer a turnaround could cut this tenure even shorter than his initial six-month spell.

Lecce’s last win over the Rossoneri came 19 years ago, and they have failed to beat them in 15 straight meetings, with Di Francesco managing one of those games for the club, a 4-3 league defeat in October 2011.

Still, this clash offers Di Francesco a chance to lift spirits and restore belief, and victory here would send Lecce into the round of 16 for the first time since 2021-22, giving their season a timely boost.

Team News

Allegri faces key absences, with goalkeeper Mike Maignan sidelined by a thigh injury until early October and winger Rafael Leao nursing a calf issue with a similar return date.

Midfielder Ardon Jashari is also out until next month due to a muscle injury, leaving Milan without some difference makers.

For Lecce, Balthazar Pierret is a doubt with gastrointestinal discomfort, while Gaby Jean and Filip Marchwinski remain long-term absentees with cruciate ligament injuries.

Summer signing Nikola Stulic is yet to open his account but is expected to retain his place as the central striker for the visitors.

AC Milan possible starting lineup:

Terracciano; Pavlovic, Gabbia, Tomori; Saelemaekers, Rabiot, Fofana, Modric, Estupinan; Pulisic; Gimenez

Lecce possible starting lineup:

Falcone; Kouassi, T. Gabriel, Gaspar, Gallo; Ramadani, A. Sala, Coulibaly; Pierotti, Sottil, Stulic

We say: AC Milan 2-0 Lecce

AC Milan should have enough quality to edge past Lecce and secure a place in the Coppa Italia round of 16, even with key absentees like Maignan and Leao.

Allegri’s men are in strong domestic form and have dominated this fixture historically, winning the last four meetings, while Lecce’s poor run since their previous cup win suggests they may struggle to match Milan’s intensity at San Siro.

