Sports Mole previews Saturday's Scottish Premiership clash between Aberdeen and Livingston, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Aberdeen will aim to end a poor run of results when they welcome Livingston to Pittodrie Stadium in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday, September 13, 2025.

Both sides are struggling for momentum, with the Dons desperate to rediscover consistency in front of their supporters, while the Lions hope to avoid a fourth consecutive away defeat.

Match preview

Jimmy Thelin's side enter the weekend with the weight of expectation from their fans but without the form to back it up.

Winless in six of their last seven matches at Pittodrie, the Granite City-based side are yet to find the balance between attack and defence that could lift them away from their current struggles.

Their most recent three games have brought consecutive league defeats, while a return of just 0.83 goals per game across their last six fixtures highlights their lack of cutting edge in the final third.

The Dons can, however, take inspiration from their previous home meeting with Livingston in May 2024, when they stormed to a 5-1 victory.

That emphatic result was built on control of possession, wave after wave of attacking intent, and clinical finishing. Goals from Junior Hoilett (twice), Tete Yengi, Graeme Shinnie, and Dante Polvara showcased their offensive capabilities when at their best, and they will need a similar spark if they are to return to winning ways this time around.

Despite their poor recent run, Aberdeen’s long-term record at Pittodrie remains strong. They have avoided defeat in 80% of their last 40 league matches at home, including a 57% win rate across their most recent 30.

That historical consistency offers some encouragement to a side who have otherwise endured a miserable few weeks. Defensively, though, concerns linger, with the Dons leaking an average of 1.67 goals per match in their current slump.

Livingston travel north searching for an answer to their own patchy form.

David Martindale's men have struggled badly in recent away games, losing their last three and conceding six goals in the process.

Their creative shortcomings are also clear, registering fewer than six shots on average across their most recent fixtures and struggling to sustain spells of meaningful possession.

The Lions’ broader record shows just how difficult victories have been to come by. With only a 22% win rate across their last 40 Premiership matches, they have often relied on defensive organisation and grinding out draws.

Still, with Aberdeen under pressure and struggling for goals, Livingston may view this as an opportunity to spring a surprise if they can rediscover some of their earlier-season form.

Aberdeen Scottish Premiership form:

L L L

Aberdeen form (all competitions):

L L W D L L

Livingston Scottish Premiership form:

D W L L

Livingston form (all competitions):

W D W L L L

Team News

Aberdeen’s injury issues continue, with Emmanuel Gyamfi and Kristers Tobers both sidelined, while captain Nicky Devlin is suspended following his red card in the last league outing.

Thelin is expected to shuffle his pack after three straight defeats, with Alfie Dorrington, Leighton Clarkson, and Sivert Heltne Nilsen all pushing for recalls to the starting XI.

Livingston, meanwhile, remain without Cammy Kerr and Aidan Denholm, while Shane Blaney is a doubt after being forced off with an injury against Celtic and missing the subsequent defeat to Hearts.

Midfielder Macauley Tait, unavailable against his parent club last time out, will be eligible again and could be handed a role in the middle of the park.

Aberdeen possible starting lineup:

Mitov; Milne, Dorrington, Knoester, Jensen; Nilsen, Aouchiche, Shinnie; Keskinen, Sokler, Clarkson

Livingston possible starting lineup:

Prior; Finlayson, McGowan, Wilson, Blaney, Lawal; Pittman, Sylla, Carey, Winter; Muirhead

We say: Aberdeen 2-1 Livingston

Aberdeen’s poor recent form makes them difficult to back with confidence, but their strong historical record at Pittodrie and the memory of last season’s heavy win over Livingston could give them the edge.

Livingston’s away struggles and lack of attacking fluency suggest they may once again come up short on the road.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



