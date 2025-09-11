[monks data]
Aberdeen logo
Scottish Premiership
Sep 13, 2025 at 3pm UK
 
Livingston logo

Aberdeen
vs.
Livingston

Preview: Aberdeen vs Livingston - prediction, team news, lineups

By
Preview: Aberdeen vs Livingston - prediction, team news, lineups
© Imago
Sports Mole previews Saturday's Scottish Premiership clash between Aberdeen and Livingston, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Aberdeen will aim to end a poor run of results when they welcome Livingston to Pittodrie Stadium in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday, September 13, 2025.

Both sides are struggling for momentum, with the Dons desperate to rediscover consistency in front of their supporters, while the Lions hope to avoid a fourth consecutive away defeat.


Match preview

Jimmy Thelin's side enter the weekend with the weight of expectation from their fans but without the form to back it up.

Winless in six of their last seven matches at Pittodrie, the Granite City-based side are yet to find the balance between attack and defence that could lift them away from their current struggles.

Their most recent three games have brought consecutive league defeats, while a return of just 0.83 goals per game across their last six fixtures highlights their lack of cutting edge in the final third.

The Dons can, however, take inspiration from their previous home meeting with Livingston in May 2024, when they stormed to a 5-1 victory.

That emphatic result was built on control of possession, wave after wave of attacking intent, and clinical finishing. Goals from Junior Hoilett (twice), Tete Yengi, Graeme Shinnie, and Dante Polvara showcased their offensive capabilities when at their best, and they will need a similar spark if they are to return to winning ways this time around.

Despite their poor recent run, Aberdeen’s long-term record at Pittodrie remains strong. They have avoided defeat in 80% of their last 40 league matches at home, including a 57% win rate across their most recent 30.

That historical consistency offers some encouragement to a side who have otherwise endured a miserable few weeks. Defensively, though, concerns linger, with the Dons leaking an average of 1.67 goals per match in their current slump.

David Martindale of Livingston pictured on October 8, 2024

Livingston travel north searching for an answer to their own patchy form.

David Martindale's men have struggled badly in recent away games, losing their last three and conceding six goals in the process.

Their creative shortcomings are also clear, registering fewer than six shots on average across their most recent fixtures and struggling to sustain spells of meaningful possession.

The Lions’ broader record shows just how difficult victories have been to come by. With only a 22% win rate across their last 40 Premiership matches, they have often relied on defensive organisation and grinding out draws.

Still, with Aberdeen under pressure and struggling for goals, Livingston may view this as an opportunity to spring a surprise if they can rediscover some of their earlier-season form.

Aberdeen Scottish Premiership form:

L L L

Aberdeen form (all competitions):

L L W D L L

Livingston Scottish Premiership form:

D W L L

Livingston form (all competitions):

W D W L L L


Team News

Aberdeen players celebrate beating Celtic on May 24, 2025

Aberdeen’s injury issues continue, with Emmanuel Gyamfi and Kristers Tobers both sidelined, while captain Nicky Devlin is suspended following his red card in the last league outing.

Thelin is expected to shuffle his pack after three straight defeats, with Alfie Dorrington, Leighton Clarkson, and Sivert Heltne Nilsen all pushing for recalls to the starting XI.

Livingston, meanwhile, remain without Cammy Kerr and Aidan Denholm, while Shane Blaney is a doubt after being forced off with an injury against Celtic and missing the subsequent defeat to Hearts.

Midfielder Macauley Tait, unavailable against his parent club last time out, will be eligible again and could be handed a role in the middle of the park.

Aberdeen possible starting lineup:

Mitov; Milne, Dorrington, Knoester, Jensen; Nilsen, Aouchiche, Shinnie; Keskinen, Sokler, Clarkson

Livingston possible starting lineup:

Prior; Finlayson, McGowan, Wilson, Blaney, Lawal; Pittman, Sylla, Carey, Winter; Muirhead


SM words green background

We say: Aberdeen 2-1 Livingston

Aberdeen’s poor recent form makes them difficult to back with confidence, but their strong historical record at Pittodrie and the memory of last season’s heavy win over Livingston could give them the edge.

Livingston’s away struggles and lack of attacking fluency suggest they may once again come up short on the road.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



 

ID:581226:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect8427:
Written by
Toyosi Afolayan
No Data Analysis info

Previews by email

Click here to get Sports Mole's daily email of previews and predictions for every major game!

Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free daily transfer newsletter! Sent twice a day during the transfer window.
Read more about David Martindale Jimmy Thelin Kristers Tobers Macauley Tait Sivert Heltne Nilsen Football
rhs 2.0
12.30pm
Pickering Town CFC
vs
Runcorn Linnets
3pm
Macclesfield
vs
Atherton Laburnum Rovers
3pm
Ebbsfleet
vs
Ashford Town
3pm
Hyde
vs
Whitby
3pm
Telford
vs
Kidderminster
3pm
Eastbourne
vs
Epsom & Ewell FC
3pm
Farnborough
vs
Dover Athletic
3pm
Gloucester City
vs
Chippenham
3pm
Welling United
vs
Slough
3pm
Matlock Town
vs
Carlton Town
3pm
Hemel Hemps.
vs
Bishop's Stortford
3pm
Fylde
vs
Bamber Bridge
3pm
Gosport Borough
vs
Poole
3pm
Maidenhead
vs
Faversham Town
3pm
Hitchin Town
vs
St Albans City
3pm
Chesham
vs
King's Lynn
3pm
Whitehawk
vs
Walton & Hersham
3pm
West Auckland
vs
Spennymoor
3pm
Chelmsford City
vs
Hertford Town
3pm
Curzon Ashton
vs
Hebburn Town
3pm
Taunton Town
vs
Weston
3pm
Hampton
vs
AFC Croydon Athletic
3pm
Gainsborough
vs
Rushall Olympic
3pm
Nantwich Town
vs
Trafford
3pm
Billericay
vs
Berkhamsted
3pm
FC United
vs
Chadderton
3pm
Stalybridge
vs
Chester
3pm
Bedford
vs
Dag & Red
3pm
Maldon & Tiptree
vs
Stanway Rovers FC
3pm
Hungerford
vs
Swindon Supermarine
3pm
Dorking
vs
Wingate & Finchley
3pm
South Shields
vs
Guiseley
3pm
Chasetown
vs
Banbury
3pm
Congleton Town FC
vs
Chorley
3pm
Sporting Khalsa
vs
Hereford
3pm
Racing Club Warwick
vs
Evesham United
3pm
Quorn
vs
Kettering
3pm
Grimsby Borough
vs
Halesowen Town
3pm
Harborough Town
vs
Worksop
3pm
Enfield 1893
vs
Enfield Town
3pm
Steyning Town
vs
Tonbridge Angels
3pm
Jersey Bulls
vs
Worthing
3pm
Deal Town
vs
Egham Town
3pm
Tower Hamlets
vs
Flackwell Heath FC
3pm
Shaftesbury Town
vs
Frome Town
3pm
Westbury United
vs
Oxford City
3pm
Fareham Town
vs
Sholing
3pm
Brixham
vs
Dorchester
3pm
Sutton Coldfield Town
vs
Stourbridge
3pm
Westfield
vs
Horsham
3pm
AFC Totton
vs
Torquay Utd
3pm
Buxton
vs
Redditch United
3pm
AFC Sudbury
vs
Aveley
3pm
Spalding
vs
Alfreton
3pm
P'boro Sports
vs
Hornchurch
3pm
Shepshed Dynamo
vs
Stamford
3pm
Bury Town
vs
Woodford Town
3pm
Whitstable Town
vs
Chichester
3pm
Merthyr Town
vs
Torpoint Athletic
3pm
Needham Market
vs
Eynesbury Rovers
3pm
Alvechurch
vs
Leamington
3pm
Bracknell Town
vs
Tadley Calleva
3pm
Royston
vs
Brentwood Town
3pm
Burgess Hill Town
vs
Farnham Town
3pm
Ashford United
vs
Chatham Town
3pm
Bootle FC
vs
Darlington
3pm
Dunston
vs
Stocksbridge
3pm
Coleshill Town
vs
Hednesford
3pm
Chertsey Town
vs
Cray Valley
3pm
Wimborne Town
vs
Bath City
3pm
Morpeth Town
vs
Witton Albion
3pm
Newcastle Blue Star
vs
Marine AFC
3pm
Salisbury
vs
Laverstock & Ford
3pm
Leiston
vs
Hackney Wick
3pm
Hanwell Town
vs
Bedfont Sports
3pm
Ashton United
vs
Scarborough Ath


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!