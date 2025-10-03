Preview: Aberdeen vs Dundee - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Sunday's Scottish Premiership clash between Aberdeen and Dundee, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Winless Aberdeen will be hoping to claim their first Scottish Premiership win of the season at Pittodrie on Sunday, while Dundee could climb into the top six if they take all three points.

Jimmy Thelin will be under pressure to turn his side's recent struggles around, while Dundee will be looking to build momentum after a narrow defeat to St. Mirren.

Match preview

With a midweek Conference League clash ending in a 3-2 defeat to Shakhtar Donetsk, Aberdeen's wretched winless run was extended to eight games.

The Dons put in a valiant effort after going 3-1 down, and a Nicky Devlin header brought them within one, but they were unable to find an equaliser.

Thelin's side can take pride in their second-half performance, showing the spirit, intensity, and attacking threat that has been missing for much of their lacklustre season.

A change to a back five with the wing-backs allowed to have more attacking freedom has seemed to improve matters as Aberdeen look to build on the positives.

Eight games into the season, with just two draws in eight matches, Aberdeen will be desperate to kick-start their campaign, having yet to pick up three points.

Meanwhile for Dundee, they will be hoping to create some early-season momentum when they travel to the north-east coast to take on The Dons.

After a 1-0 defeat away to St. Mirren, Dundee took four points from a possible nine in September and will know that greater attacking potency will be key to better results.

Dundee have lost three of the last four meetings in this fixture but will be confident of changing their fortunes against a side that has yet to register a win all season.

With a chance to move into the top six, Dundee will be hoping their struggling attack can start firing after a slow start to the season, while Aberdeen are yet to find the back of the net.

Aberdeen Scottish Premiership form:

LLLDLL



Aberdeen form (all competitions): LLDLLL



Dundee Scottish Premiership form:

DDLDWL

Dundee form (all competitions):



DDLDWL



Team News

Signed for a six-figure fee in the summer, Kjartan Mar Kjartansson is yet to make his debut for the Dons and, although a return to action from a thigh injury is imminent, he is unlikely to feature on Saturday.

After Kristers Tobers picked up an injury that will see him out for an "extended spell", Tottenham Hotspur defender Alfie Dorrington replaced him in their Conference League squad.

The Spurs laonee could be set to start in the back three alongside Mats Knoester and Jack Milne.

As for Steven Pressley's Dundee, Yan Dhanda has served his suspension for a red card against Motherwell and could return to the starting lineup.

Dundee midfielder Paul Digby sustained a calf injury in August and is expected to be back soon, however it is likely that the trip to Aberdeen has come too soon.

Cameron Congreve has picked up three assists in his last three games and is expected to start on the right once again.

Aberdeen possible starting lineup:

Mitov; Devlin, Dorrington, Milne, Knoester, Gyamfi; Shinnie, Armstrong; Clarkson, Lazetic, Karlsson

Dundee possible starting lineup:

McCracken; Wright, Astley, C. Robertson, Graham, Samuels; F. Robertson, Hamilton; Congreve, Dhanda, Hay

We say: Aberdeen 1-1 Dundee

With both sides not preferring to operate with a back three and wingbacks, space should be created on the flanks with the potential opportunity to leave gaps at the back.

Aberdeen will be desperate to break their winless streak, while Dundee will look to exploit any openings and maintain their push towards the top six.

