Sports Mole previews Thursday's Conference League clash between Aberdeen and Shakhtar Donetsk, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Two teams in contrasting form will clash on Thursday night when Aberdeen host Shakhtar Donetsk on matchday one of the Conference League league phase.

The hosts have failed to win any of their last seven games, while the visitors are undefeated in normal time across all competitions so far this campaign.

Match preview

Aberdeen enjoyed a mostly positive 2024-25 campaign, finishing fifth in the Scottish Premiership and lifting the Scottish FA Cup thanks to a 4-3 penalty victory over Celtic in the final.

Jimmy Thelin would have been hoping to build on those achievements this season, but the Dons have instead experienced a disastrous opening to the new term.

Of the 10 games they have played across all competitions, the Dons have managed just one victory - a 3-0 win over Scottish Championship Greenock Morton in the second round of the Scottish League Cup.

Thelin's side have suffered seven defeats and recorded two draws in that time, with those results including their elimination from the Europa League qualifiers and elimination from the Scottish League Cup, while they also sit at the bottom of the Scottish Premiership standings.

Aberdeen remain the only team in the division yet to secure a league victory, recording one draw and five defeats, while they remarkably have yet to score a goal, while they have conceded nine times.

With the pressure rapidly rising on Thelin's position at the club, the manager will be desperate for his side to end their current winless run and secure a much-needed victory in their first match of the Conference League campaign against Shakhtar Donetsk.

In stark contrast to the hosts, Shakhtar Donetsk are yet to taste defeat in normal time across all competitions in 2025-26, managing 10 wins and six draws, although they did lose on penalties to Panathinaikos after one of those stalemates.

Despite their impressive start to the campaign, Shakhtar Donetsk were unable to secure their qualification to the Europa League, initially defeating Ilves and Besiktas before devastatingly losing on penalties to Panathinaikos in the third qualifying round.

The Miners dropped into the Conference League playoff qualifying round following that defeat, where a 113th-minute winner from Kaua Elias secured a 3-2 aggregate victory over Servette, ensuring their place in the league phase.

Now looking to extend their unbeaten start to the campaign, Shakhtar Donetsk will be looking to capitalise on Aberdeen's dreadful form when they visit Pittodrie on Thursday.

Aberdeen form (all competitions):





L



L



L



D



L



L





Shakhtar Donetsk form (all competitions):





W



W



W



D



W



W





Team News

Goals have been hard to come by for Aberdeen so far this season, with just five goals scored all season, and Thelin could make several changes in search of an improved attacking performance on Thursday.

Kevin Nisbet could drop out of the side in favour of Marko Lazetic leading the line, while Jesper Karlsson and Adil Aouchiche may keep their places just behind the forward.

In the wide areas, Nicky Devlin may retain his role, while Emmanuel Gyamfi could drop out of the team in favour of Topi Keskinen.

As for Shakhtar Donetsk, Pedrinho netted two in their recent 4-0 win over Rukh Lviv, and the winger could keep his place alongside Isaque, Luca Meirelles and Artem Bondarenko in attack.

The same defence that started that match, featuring Yukhym Konoplia, Valeriy Bondar, Mykola Matviyenko and Pedro Henrique, could be named once again by Arda Turan.

Aberdeen possible starting lineup:

Mitov; Tobers, Milne, Knoester; Devlin, Palaversa, Shinnie, Keskinen; Aouchiche, Karlsson; Lazetic

Shakhtar Donetsk possible starting lineup:

Riznyk; Konoplia, Bondar, Matviyenko, Henrique; Bondarenko, Gomes, Kryskiv, Pedrinho; Meirelles, Isaque

We say: Aberdeen 0-2 Shakhtar Donetsk

The two teams have had vastly different starts to the 2025-26 season, with Aberdeen failing to impress while Shakhtar Donetsk remain unbeaten in normal time.

Combined with Aberdeen's difficulties in front of goal this term, we expect the visitors to win and keep a clean sheet on Thursday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

