The 2025 PDC World Matchplay draw has been made with Luke Littler and Michael van Gerwen learning their first-round opponents for the event at the Winter Gardens.

Luke Littler has been drawn to face Ryan Searle in the first round of the World Matchplay in Blackpool.

The 18-year-old is yet to win a match on the Winter Gardens stage having lost to Michael van Gerwen in the last 32 in 2024.

However, he has been presented with another tough test in the form of Searle, who reached the quarter-finals two years ago.

Meanwhile, Van Gerwen has been provided with a reunion with fellow Dutchman Raymond van Barneveld as he bids to kick-start his season.

Defending champion Luke Humphries has also been given one of the toughest possible first-round ties in the form of Gian van Veen.

Stephen Bunting and Gary Anderson will square off in the last 16 if they can overcome Ryan Joyce and Luke Woodhouse respectively.

Former champion Rob Cross is in the same quarter as Littler and faces Dirk van Duijvenbode, while Gerywn Price and Daryl Gurney have been drawn together in what could prove to be a feisty encounter.

PDC World Matchplay draw in full