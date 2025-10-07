Luke Littler progresses through a thriller with Gian van Veen in the World Grand Prix first round, but Michael van Gerwen has been eliminated from the competition.

Luke Littler has laid down a marker at the World Grand Prix by defying a tournament record-average to record a 2-0 victory over Gian van Veen.

The Dutchman hit three 180s in a rip-roaring first set in the 'double-in, double-out' format, but he had no answer to Littler ratting in checkouts of 151 and 86 to move ahead.

Incredibly, Van Ven averaged 105.67 in the second set without getting a shot at a double, Littler converting a 144 checkout to win the match despite Van Veen breaking Alan Warriner-Little's long-standing 106.47 average.



WHAT HAVE WE JUST WITNESSED?! You will not see a better game than that! Luke Littler averages upwards of 105 on his way to a straight-sets victory over Gian van Veen, who breaks the record average at the World Grand Prix himself! ? https://t.co/cN6xY3oHDW#WGPDarts | R1 pic.twitter.com/jMW3sJxYAt

— PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) October 7, 2025

However, six-time champion Michael van Gerwen has been eliminated at the first hurdle after losing to Dutch compatriot Dirk van Duijvenbode.

Van Gerwen was fortunate to avoid a whitewash defeat as Van Duijvenbode missed a dart for six successive legs, but he was still able to come through by a 2-0 scoreline.

Price battles back to progress

Meanwhile, Gerwyn Price came from a set down to record a 2-1 win over Ryan Searle, averaging 99.4 in the decider to come through in style.

Defending champion Mike De Decker overcame a one-set deficit to edge out Peter Wright, as did Josh Rock as the Northern Irishman sensationally took out 108 in a deciding leg to get the better of Ryan Joyce.

Jonny Clayton and Daryl Gurney recorded straight-sets triumphs over Andrew Gilding and Ross Smith respectively, while Luke Woodhouse registered an eye-catching 2-1 win over Australia's Damon Heta, who is still waiting for his first win at this event.