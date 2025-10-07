Luke Littler defies record World Grand Prix average to progress, Michael van Gerwen dumped out

Littler defies record World Grand Prix average to progress, Van Gerwen dumped out
Luke Littler progresses through a thriller with Gian van Veen in the World Grand Prix first round, but Michael van Gerwen has been eliminated from the competition.

Luke Littler has laid down a marker at the World Grand Prix by defying a tournament record-average to record a 2-0 victory over Gian van Veen.

The Dutchman hit three 180s in a rip-roaring first set in the 'double-in, double-out' format, but he had no answer to Littler ratting in checkouts of 151 and 86 to move ahead.

Incredibly, Van Ven averaged 105.67 in the second set without getting a shot at a double, Littler converting a 144 checkout to win the match despite Van Veen breaking Alan Warriner-Little's long-standing 106.47 average.

 


However, six-time champion Michael van Gerwen has been eliminated at the first hurdle after losing to Dutch compatriot Dirk van Duijvenbode.

Van Gerwen was fortunate to avoid a whitewash defeat as Van Duijvenbode missed a dart for six successive legs, but he was still able to come through by a 2-0 scoreline.

Price battles back to progress

Meanwhile, Gerwyn Price came from a set down to record a 2-1 win over Ryan Searle, averaging 99.4 in the decider to come through in style.

Defending champion Mike De Decker overcame a one-set deficit to edge out Peter Wright, as did Josh Rock as the Northern Irishman sensationally took out 108 in a deciding leg to get the better of Ryan Joyce.

Jonny Clayton and Daryl Gurney recorded straight-sets triumphs over Andrew Gilding and Ross Smith respectively, while Luke Woodhouse registered an eye-catching 2-1 win over Australia's Damon Heta, who is still waiting for his first win at this event.

