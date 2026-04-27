Beau Greaves hits incredible 142 checkout to win Players Championship 11 in one of biggest moments in PDC history

By Darren Plant | 27 Apr 2026 19:03

Beau Greaves becomes the first female player to win a PDC floor event with an epic victory in Players Championship 11 on Monday.

In one of the most memorable days in PDC history, the 22-year-old defeated former world champions Rob Cross, Gary Anderson and Michael Smith to prevail in Milton Keynes.

After thrashing Anderson by a 7-1 scoreline in the last four, the three-time women's world champion came through the most epic of finals with Smith by taking out a 142 checkout in the deciding leg.

Smith had hauled himself back from 5-2 down and defied a 170 checkout from Greaves to leave himself 20 after 12 darts in an astonishing final.

GREAVES MAKES HISTORY! ?



Beau Greaves becomes the first woman to win a PDC ranking title!



The 22-year-old takes out a SENSATIONAL 142 checkout to win a match that served the full distance, what a moment! ?



? https://t.co/YyBPPwoMK8#PC11 pic.twitter.com/r8jFGRIQOB — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) April 27, 2026

However, Greaves finished 142 on double 11 to seal a dramatic win, Smith left crestfallen in the background before acknowledging the enormity of what Greaves had achieved.

From the second round onwards, Greaves did not average below 96, but taking seven successive legs to beat Anderson with a 105.56 average in the semis will live long in the memory.

Greaves' triumph takes her into 79th in the PDC Order of Merit, fifth in the Players Championship rankings and effectively guarantees her place in the 2027 PDC World Championship.

"I never thought I'd win one of these!" ?



An emotional Beau Greaves reacts to a historical moment in Milton Keynes, which saw her become the first woman to win a PDC ranking title. pic.twitter.com/WFxe1RHEYg — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) April 27, 2026

As for Smith, he ended a two-year wait for an appearance in a Players Championship final, coming through three last-leg deciders and dropping at least four legs in all seven of his matches.

Not only does Smith move into 30th place in the PDC Order of Merit as he bids to kick-start his career, the St Helens thrower is also up to 22nd spot in the Players Championship rankings.