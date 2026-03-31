Wessel Nijman wins Players Championship 8 to continue surge up PDC Order of Merit

By Darren Plant | 31 Mar 2026 19:14

Wessel Nijman has won yet another PDC floor title with victory in Players Championship 8 on Tuesday.

On a day when Players Championship 7 winner Ryan Searle lost in the first round, Nijman was again the dominant player as he picked up his fourth success in 11 events.

Nijman needed to hold his nerve in five of his seven matches, conceding at least four legs in those contests but still prevailing.

Joe Cullen was the Dutchman's opponent in the final, and the Englishman was averaging well in excess of 100 after nine legs.

However, in a final that only featured two legs of 16 darts or more, Nijman came through by an 8-4 scoreline.

From the last 16 onwards, the 25-year-old beat Keane Barry, Dave Chisnall and Kevin Doets to set up the chance of a further rise up the PDC Order of Merit.

"I'm living the dream life!" ✨



Wessel Nijman reflects on his incredible run of form, which has seen him pick up multiple titles in the first few months of 2026. pic.twitter.com/B30GooeB0y — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) March 31, 2026

While Nijman now sits in 19th position in those rankings, he has won at least £10,500 more than any other player on the PDC Tour in floor events.

Meanwhile, Cullen is back into the world's top 32 having impressively defeated Michael Smith, Damon Heta and Charlie Manby on his way to the final.

Van Gerwen dumped out by King

Michael van Gerwen was eliminated at the last-32 stage as Mervyn King rolled back the years to record a 6-2 win.

The best-performing Premier League player was Stephen Bunting, who reached the last 16 before losing to Manby.

Gary Anderson also succumbed 6-2 to the 20-year-old in the first round as the youngster continues to suggest that he could be a major player in the years to come.