Chris Dobey wins Players Championship 9 after encouraging Beau Greaves run

By Darren Plant | 13 Apr 2026 19:11 , Last updated: 13 Apr 2026 19:11

Chris Dobey has recorded an 8-4 victory over Justin Hood to win Players Championship 9 on Monday.

Helped by the absence of several Premier League players, the number three seed impressed throughout before seeing off 2026 World Championship quarter-finalist Hood in the final.

Dobey dropped just 16 legs across seven matches and averaged in excess of 97 in six of his seven games.

After thrashing Andrew Gilding by a 7-1 scoreline in the semi-finals, the North-East thrower found himself 2-0 down in the final to successive 12-darters.

However, Dobey would reel off six of the next seven legs before he eventually sealed the victory with a 105.28 average.

THE CHAMP IN WIGAN! ?



Chris Dobey defeats Justin Hood 8-4 to win his second Players Championship title of 2026!



Hollywood has now won 10 ProTour events, with four of them coming in Wigan!



? https://t.co/YyBPPwoMK8#PC9 pic.twitter.com/QHjcF9Xf1z — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) April 13, 2026

Luke Woodhouse and Richard Veenstra were among the other players defeated as Dobey strengthened his hold of 13th place in the PDC Order of Merit.

Meanwhile, Hood has moved into the top 50 after reaching his first-ever Players Championship final and making it into the last eight for just the second time.

Greaves stuns Clayton on way to quarter-finals

Three-time women's world champion Beau Greaves enjoyed arguably her finest day in the PDC as she stormed to the quarter-finals.

The run to the last eight was made all the more impressive through a 6-1 win over Raymond van Barneveld and 6-2 triumph over current Premier League leader Jonny Clayton.

Greaves eventually succumbed to Gilding in the quarter-finals, ending progress which has taken her into 32nd spot in the Players Championship rankings.

Just as notably, Greaves is into 22nd spot in the race for a World Championship spot. The top 40 money earners outside of the world's top 40 will qualify for Alexandra Palace.