Beau Greaves, Scott Waites star in Players Championship 10, fail to deny Wessel Nijman another win

By Darren Plant | 14 Apr 2026 19:09

Wessel Nijman was won yet another PDC floor title, this time with victory in Players Championship 10 on Tuesday.

However, Beau Greaves and Scott Waites are the undoubted stars of the day after both enjoyed eye-catching runs, the former's second in successive days after a quarter-final appearance in Monday's Players Championship 9.

The three-time women's world champion again reached the last eight, taking out seeds Martin Schindler and Cameron Menzies on her way to that stage of the competition.

Although Greaves ultimately fell to a 6-2 defeat to Nijman, the 22-year-old's performances sees her move eight places up to 93rd place in the PDC Order of Merit.

Waites rolls back the years

Meanwhile, former Grand Slam of Darts champion Waites took advantage of his invite to the tournament by reaching the final.

Waites had only ever reached two quarter-finals in Players Championship events before taking several big scalps in this competition.

Damon Heta and Joe Cullen were defeated by the last-32 stage, Waites conceding just the three legs, before he overcame Brendan Dolan, Kevin Doets and Karel Sedlacek to move through to a showdown with Nijman.

NIJMAN STORMS TO FOURTH TITLE OF 2026 ?



It's Wesselmania at #PC10 in Wigan ?



Wessel Njiman thumps Scott Waites 8-2 with his fourth ton-plus average of the day to win his third Players Championship title in just eight appearances this year ?



? https://t.co/YyBPPwoMK8#PC10 pic.twitter.com/w0DIXnEbgr — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) April 14, 2026

Nevertheless, the 49-year-old was powerless to prevent the top seed from winning a staggering fifth Players Championship title in 13 events.

Nijman won seven of the opening eight legs before sealing an 8-2 triumph with a 101.34 average.

While the Dutchman moves up to 18th spot in the PDC Order of Merit, he has also won at least £7,750 more than every other player in the Players Championship Finals rankings.

As well as Greaves progressing into 22nd in those standings, Waites is now 16th, despite not being guaranteed entry into the next of these events.