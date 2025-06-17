Chris Dobey defies an inspired comeback from Dirk van Duijvenbode to win Players Championship 17 in Leicester.

Chris Dobey has survived a storming comeback from Dirk van Duijvenbode to prevail at Players Championship 17.

In the absence of the likes of Luke Humphries, Luke Littler and Michael van Gerwen, Dobey was able to take full advantage for his seventh PDC Pro Tour title.

Dobey secured some notable scalps on his way to the final, beating last week's World Cup winner Josh Rock and James Wade along the way.

He appeared on course for a routine win over Van Duijvenbode when establishing a 7-3 lead in the final, helped by a four-leg burst.

However, the Dutchman responded with his own four-leg run to take the showpiece into a deciding leg, leaving 55 after just 12 darts.

A 70 checkout got Dobey over the line, however, as he backed up his recent sixth-placed finish in the Premier League with a piece of silverware.



?️ "Every tournament is a tough task, everyone is so good now, so it's good to get another win" We hear from Chris Dobey as Hollywood claims #PC17 glory and wins his second Players Championship event of the year. ? https://t.co/YyBPPwoMK8 #PC17 pic.twitter.com/UoKeAoqFZH

— PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) June 17, 2025

What else happened in Leicester?

Damon Heta and Gian van Veen were the two losing semi-finalists, while Michael Smith boosted his World Matchplay hopes by reaching the last eight.

The former world champion still requires a bare minimum of £4,250 across the next two tournaments to close down Ryan Joyce in the 16th and final spot.

Meanwhile, Dobey now sits at world number six, his highest-ever position in the PDC Order of Merit.