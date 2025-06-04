Sports Mole provides the lowdown on the 2025 World Cup of Darts, including which players are representing their nations and the tournament format.

The next televised PDC tournament is on the horizon as some of the stars of the sport take part in the 2025 PDC World Cup of Darts.

Although this is an event that brings no rewards in terms of money on the PDC Order of Merit, it is one of the more enjoyable competitions on the calendar due to its different format.

Here, Sports Mole provides you with the lowdown of the tournament, which is taking place at Eissporthalle in Frankfurt.



When is the 2025 Darts World Cup? How can you watch it?

This staging of the event - the 15th in its history - will take place across four days between June 12 and June 15.

Sky Sports will be providing live coverage of the tournament in its entirety, starting at 6pm (BST) on the opening night.

From there, afternoon and evening sessions will be staged across the final three days, the competition initially starting with 40 teams.



What is the tournament format?

Players are chosen for their respective nation through their positions in the PDC Order or Merit or through domestic qualifiers that are played to determine the pairings.

The top four seeds are decided on their combined world ranking spots, with Luke Humphries and Luke Littler the natural top seeds representing England.

England - as well as Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland - have byes through to the second round, with the other 36 nations split across 12 groups of three in the first round.

Whoever tops those groups, with games played over a best of seven legs, will progress to the last 16.

In the second round, quarter-finals and semi-finals, matches will be played over a best of 15, that increasing to best of 19 for the final.

Previous editions have seen a mixture of singles and doubles matches, but each game in this tournament is now purely doubles encounters.



Who is representing each nation?

Starting with the top four seeds in the competition, below is the list of pairings for the tournament:

(1) England - Luke Humphries, Luke Littler

(2) Wales - Jonny Clayton, Gerwyn Price

(3) Scotland - Gary Anderson, Peter Wright

(4) Northern Ireland - Josh Rock, Daryl Gurney

Argentina - Jesus Salate, Victor Guillin

Australia - Damon Heta, Simon Whitlock

Austria - Mensur Suljovic, Rusty-Jake Rodriguez

Bahrain - Sadeq Mohamed, Hasan Bucheeri

Belgium - Mike De Decker, Dimitri Van den Bergh

Canada - Matt Campbell, Jim Long

China - Xiaochen Zong, Lihao Wen

Chinese Taipei - Pupo Teng-Lieh, An-Sheng Lu

Croatia - Pero Ljubic, Boris Krcmar

Czechia - Karel Sedlacek, Petr Krivka

Denmark - Benjamin Reus, Andreas Hyllgaardhus

Finland - Teemu Harju, Marko Kantele

France - Thibault Tricole, Jacques Labre

Germany - Martin Schindler, Ricardo Pietreczko

Gibraltar - Craig Galliano, Justin Hewitt

Hong Kong - Man Lok Leung, Lok Yin Lee

Hungary - GyÃ¶rgy Jehirszki, Gergely Lakatos

India - Nitin Kumar, Mohan Goel

Italy - Michele Turetta, Massimo Dalla Rosa

Japan - Ryusei Azemoto, Tomoya Goto

Latvia - Madars Razma, Valters Melderis

Lithuania - Darius Labanauskas, Mindaugas Barauskas

Malaysia - Tengku Shah, Tan Jenn Ming

Netherlands - Danny Noppert, Gian van Veen

New Zealand - Haupai Puha, Mark Cleaver

Norway - Cor Dekker, Kent Joran Sivertsen

Philippines - Lourence Ilagan, Paolo Nebrida

Poland - Krzysztof Ratajski, Radek Szaganski

Portugal - Jose de Sousa, Bruno Nascimento

Republic of Ireland - William O'Connor, Keane Barry

Singapore - Paul Lim, Phuay Wei Tan

South Africa - Cameron Carolissen, Devon Petersen

Spain - Daniel Zapata, Ricardo Fernandez

Sweden - Jeffrey de Graaf, Oskar Lukasiak

Switzerland - Stefan Bellmont, Alex Fehlmann

USA - Danny Lauby, Jules van Dongen

