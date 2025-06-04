The next televised PDC tournament is on the horizon as some of the stars of the sport take part in the 2025 PDC World Cup of Darts.
Although this is an event that brings no rewards in terms of money on the PDC Order of Merit, it is one of the more enjoyable competitions on the calendar due to its different format.
Here, Sports Mole provides you with the lowdown of the tournament, which is taking place at Eissporthalle in Frankfurt.
When is the 2025 Darts World Cup? How can you watch it?
© Imago
This staging of the event - the 15th in its history - will take place across four days between June 12 and June 15.
Sky Sports will be providing live coverage of the tournament in its entirety, starting at 6pm (BST) on the opening night.
From there, afternoon and evening sessions will be staged across the final three days, the competition initially starting with 40 teams.
What is the tournament format?
Players are chosen for their respective nation through their positions in the PDC Order or Merit or through domestic qualifiers that are played to determine the pairings.
The top four seeds are decided on their combined world ranking spots, with Luke Humphries and Luke Littler the natural top seeds representing England.
England - as well as Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland - have byes through to the second round, with the other 36 nations split across 12 groups of three in the first round.
THE GROUPS ðŸ”¢— PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) June 4, 2025
Here's how the groups shape up ahead at the 2025 @BetVictor World Cup of Darts...
Reminder that the top four seeded nations enter in the second round.
Read more ðŸ‘‰ https://t.co/sUbDUXcCmN pic.twitter.com/Q2Wn7OqCVw
Whoever tops those groups, with games played over a best of seven legs, will progress to the last 16.
In the second round, quarter-finals and semi-finals, matches will be played over a best of 15, that increasing to best of 19 for the final.
Previous editions have seen a mixture of singles and doubles matches, but each game in this tournament is now purely doubles encounters.
Who is representing each nation?
© Imago
Starting with the top four seeds in the competition, below is the list of pairings for the tournament:
(1) England - Luke Humphries, Luke Littler
(2) Wales - Jonny Clayton, Gerwyn Price
(3) Scotland - Gary Anderson, Peter Wright
(4) Northern Ireland - Josh Rock, Daryl Gurney
Argentina - Jesus Salate, Victor Guillin
Australia - Damon Heta, Simon Whitlock
Austria - Mensur Suljovic, Rusty-Jake Rodriguez
Bahrain - Sadeq Mohamed, Hasan Bucheeri
Belgium - Mike De Decker, Dimitri Van den Bergh
Canada - Matt Campbell, Jim Long
China - Xiaochen Zong, Lihao Wen
Chinese Taipei - Pupo Teng-Lieh, An-Sheng Lu
Croatia - Pero Ljubic, Boris Krcmar
Czechia - Karel Sedlacek, Petr Krivka
Denmark - Benjamin Reus, Andreas Hyllgaardhus
Finland - Teemu Harju, Marko Kantele
France - Thibault Tricole, Jacques Labre
Germany - Martin Schindler, Ricardo Pietreczko
Gibraltar - Craig Galliano, Justin Hewitt
Hong Kong - Man Lok Leung, Lok Yin Lee
Hungary - GyÃ¶rgy Jehirszki, Gergely Lakatos
India - Nitin Kumar, Mohan Goel
Italy - Michele Turetta, Massimo Dalla Rosa
Japan - Ryusei Azemoto, Tomoya Goto
Latvia - Madars Razma, Valters Melderis
Lithuania - Darius Labanauskas, Mindaugas Barauskas
Malaysia - Tengku Shah, Tan Jenn Ming
Netherlands - Danny Noppert, Gian van Veen
New Zealand - Haupai Puha, Mark Cleaver
Norway - Cor Dekker, Kent Joran Sivertsen
Philippines - Lourence Ilagan, Paolo Nebrida
Poland - Krzysztof Ratajski, Radek Szaganski
Portugal - Jose de Sousa, Bruno Nascimento
Republic of Ireland - William O'Connor, Keane Barry
Singapore - Paul Lim, Phuay Wei Tan
South Africa - Cameron Carolissen, Devon Petersen
Spain - Daniel Zapata, Ricardo Fernandez
Sweden - Jeffrey de Graaf, Oskar Lukasiak
Switzerland - Stefan Bellmont, Alex Fehlmann
USA - Danny Lauby, Jules van Dongen