Preview: Caroline Dubois vs. Terri Harper: Prediction, preview, undercard

By Darren Plant | 03 Apr 2026 11:38 , Last updated: 03 Apr 2026 11:38

Caroline Dubois and Terri Harper will put their respective world titles on the line when they meet at the Olympia on Sunday night.

Dubois is the WBC title holder, while Harper is in possession of the WBO belt, and here, Sports Mole takes a look at the main event and undercard.

Caroline Dubois vs. Terri Harper

While Dereck Chisora and Deontay Wilder are generating the majority of the headlines across London, Dubois and Harper will be hoping to make their own impact in the capital.

Harper's uncharacteristic push on Dubois earlier this week brought more eyeballs to the event, yet it may have only fanned the flames with someone in Dubois who is desperate to enhance her appeal.

Terri Harper SHOVES Caroline Dubois during a tense face-off at Olympia ahead of their grudge match on Sunday ?⏳ pic.twitter.com/doznecYNg7 — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) April 1, 2026

With 12 wins and one draw from her 13 bouts as a professional, the 25-year-old can be proud of her start to life in the professional ranks.

Nevertheless, she is lacking the kind of win that has registered with the public. A majority decision over Bo Mi Re Shin in July was followed by a victory over Camilla Panatta on the undercard of Anthony Joshua vs. Jake Paul's showdown in Miami in December.

Nevertheless, this is now Dubois' fourth title defence since January 11, 2025, and is undoubtedly the most high-profile of her bouts thus far.

Although Harper is only four years older than Dubois, she has put together a storied career that has seen her win world titles in three different weight divisions.

Her only two defeats in 20 outings have come against Alycia Baumgardner, who has since proven that she is among the elite of the sport, and Sandy Ryan at welterweight, with Ryan proving far stronger in that weight class.

The drop-down to lightweight led to a world title being won six months later, the success over Rhiannon Dixon being followed by a homecoming stadium fight at the Eco-Power Stadium in Doncaster in May.

Coming through by unanimous decision against Natalie Zimmermann was Harper's last outing, and the 29-year-old should be well-rested as she attempts to pull off a career-defining win.

© Imago / Action Plus

Undercard

The undercard is headlined by the unified super-bantamweight showdown between Ellie Scotney and Mayelli Flores Rosquero.

While the unbeaten Scotney is the favourite, Mexican Rosquero has travelled to London having inflicted the first defeat of Nazarena Romero in his last fight.

Meanwhile, Chantelle Cameron - another recent MVP signing - competes for the vacant WBO super-welterweight title against Michaela Kotaskova. If she prevails, her name will be in the hat for a trilogy bout with Katie Taylor.

Emma Dolan, unbeaten in eight professional bouts, challenges for the IBF super-flyweight belt against 30-fight veteran Imra Garcia.

Predictions

Given her move between weights during her career, it is difficult to determine whether lightweight is right for Harper at this stage of her career.

Experience of the big occasion is very much in her favour, and she has been involved in an array of tough fights which have made her a legendary figure of women's boxing in the United Kingdom.

However, Dubois' freshness and speed could be the decisive factor here. A lack of a stoppage victory since 2023 counts against her, but Harper needs to find a way to negotiate the first half of the fight.

With Harper not having a knockout on her record since 2020, we are ruling out that changing here, and Dubois by late stoppage or on points feels like the most likely outcome.