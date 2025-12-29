Anthony Joshua survives Nigeria car crash that kills two people, more official details confirmed

By Darren Plant | 29 Dec 2025 15:49

Police have released photos of the car crash involving Anthony Joshua in Nigeria which killed two people.

Joshua, a two-time world heavyweight world champion, suffered minor injuries in an incident that occurred on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway on Monday afternoon.

Videos emerged on social media of the 36-year-old grimacing as he was helped from the backseat of the vehicle.

The car in which Joshua was travelling in collided with a stationary vehicle as he made his way to the family home in Lagos.

In the aftermath of the incident, further details have been released by police, including photos of the crash site.

The Federal Road Safety Corps in Nigeria have posted an image showing the site of the crash that Anthony Joshua was involved in.



Road safety officials say five adult males were involved in the crash - two of whom have died. Two others "escaped unhurt".



Joshua was "rescued alive… pic.twitter.com/EHVCUbbr8y — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) December 29, 2025

Police release Joshua crash details

The Federal Road Safety Corps posted images of the car in which Joshua was travelling and the stationary lorry at the side of the road on its official X account.

A lengthy statement from the FRSC read: "The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) wishes to confirm a fatal road traffic crash that occurred today Monday, 29 December 2025, along the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway around the Sinoma area near Sagamu, Ogun State, involving a Lexus Jeep conveying world-renowned boxer, Anthony Joshua, and a stationary truck.

"Preliminary reports from the Ogun Sector Command indicate that the crash occurred at about 1200HRS and was promptly reported to the Corps. FRSC operatives arrived at the scene within three (3) minutes of notification, enabling swift rescue operations evacuation of victims, effective traffic control, and prevention of secondary crashes.

"The incident involved two vehicles: a black Lexus Jeep with registration number KRD 850 HN (private) and a stationary red commercial Sinotruck with unknown registration number. A total of five adult males were involved in the crash.

"Two persons sadly lost their lives, one sustained injuries, while two others escaped unhurt. Anthony Joshua was rescued alive and sustained minor injuries.

"The injured victim was evacuated for medical attention, while the remains of the deceased were conveyed to Livewell Morgue, Ajaka, Sagamu. The Nigeria Police Motor Traffic Division (MTD) was duly notified for further investigation and necessary documentation.

"Preliminary findings indicate that the Lexus Jeep, which was suspected to be travelling beyond the legally prescribed speed limit on the corridor, lost control during an overtaking manoeuvre and crashed into a stationary truck well packed by the side of the road.

"The primary causes of the crash being excessive speed and wrongful overtaking constitute serious traffic violations and remain among the leading causes of fatal road crashes on Nigerian highways.

"To this end, the Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps, Shehu Mohammed on behalf of the entire Management and staff of the Federal Road Safety Corps extend heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and wish the injured victim, Anthony Joshua a speedy recovery."

Joshua injuries yet to be revealed

While Joshua is said to have suffered "minor injuries", he was visibly in pain as he was helped out of the vehicle.

Details of his injuries are yet to be disclosed, but a statement from promoter Matchroom Sport can be expected in due course.