Anthony Joshua calls out Tyson Fury after labouring to stoppage win in Jake Paul mismatch

By Darren Plant | 20 Dec 2025 10:59 , Last updated: 20 Dec 2025 12:47

Anthony Joshua has confirmed that his priority for 2026 is a showdown with Tyson Fury after he stopped Jake Paul in the sixth round on Friday night.

The two-time world heavyweight champion was expected to make light work of YouTuber-turned-cruiserweight Paul in what was justifiably billed as a Miami mismatch.

However, by frequently circling the ring and voluntarily going to the canvas on numerous occasions, Paul was able to make it to the second half of the fight without taking any notable punishment.

As he swung and missed, Joshua looked novice-like at times, and Paul did land a number of shots that connected without impacting on his more decorated opponent.

However, the end was nigh once Joshua finally scored the first of four knockdowns in the fifth, a body shot making the most obvious impact before Paul eventually went down to take a count.

In the sixth, Joshua connected clean with a short right in the corner that took Paul off his feet, and the exhausted American failed to make the count despite making it back to his feet.

Although Joshua celebrated his win, it was a fight that lacked any entertainment and he will now turn his attention to trying to face Fury next year.

Joshua welcomes Fury fight for 2026

Speaking after the bout, Joshua gave credit to Paul while he took the opportunity to publicly welcome an all-British contest with his long-term rival.

Joshua said: "It wasn't the best performance. The end goal was to pin Jake Paul down and hurt him. That has been the request leading up, that was on my mind. It took a bit longer than expected, but the right hand finally found the destination.

"Jake Paul has done really well tonight, I want to give him the props. He got up time and time again. It was difficult in there for him, but he kept trying to find a way. It takes a real man to do that. You have to give Jake credit for trying, but he came up against a real fighter tonight.

"We shook off the cobwebs, I can't wait for 2026. If Tyson Fury is as serious as he says he is, and he wants to put down his Twitter fingers and put on some gloves, and come and fight one of the realest fighters out there, step into there with me next if you're a really bad boy."

While Fury is officially retired, the expectation is that he will return to the ring over the coming months.