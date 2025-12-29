Anthony Joshua involved in Nigeria car crash, police confirm two people killed

By Darren Plant | 29 Dec 2025 13:29 , Last updated: 29 Dec 2025 13:44

Anthony Joshua has been injured in a car crash in Nigeria that has left two people dead, police have confirmed.

The incident occurred in the Ogun State, with the 36-year-old having family roots in the town of Sagamu.

Local police have confirmed that two people have been killed, with two-time world heavyweight champion Joshua said to have suffered "minor injuries", as reported by BBC News.

An official statement says that Joshua is one of a number of people to have been taken to a nearby hospital.

Local media have reported that the car in which Joshua was travelling crashed into a stationary truck on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

A video on social media shows Joshua grimacing as he is helped out of a car that is surrounded by local people.

Eyewitness describes Joshua car crash

Nigerian newspaper The Punch quotes an eyewitness as saying: "Joshua was seated behind the driver, with another person beside him.

"There was also a passenger sitting beside the driver, making four occupants in the Lexus that crashed. His security detail was in the vehicle behind them before the crash."

© Imago / Hoganphotos

Joshua had been taking a break from training on the back of his win over Jake Paul, which took place in Miami as recently as December 19.

While there had been plans for Joshua to return in February, the date of his next bout is highly likely to be delayed.

The 2012 Olympic Gold medallist is hoping to face long-term rival Tyson Fury at some point during 2026.