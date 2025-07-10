Taylor vs. Serrano III: Tale of the tape

Sports Mole takes a look at the tale of the tape ahead of the trilogy fight between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano at Madison Square Garden on Friday night.

Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano square off for a third time on Friday night as they main event an all-female card at Madison Square Garden.

In the two previous bouts that have taken place in 2022 and 2024, Taylor has prevailed in thrillers that made history on each occasion, but Serrano will remain aggrieved that she has not had her hand raised at least once.

Ahead of the showdown in New York, Sports Mole takes a look at the tale of the tape.

KATIE TAYLOR

AGE: 39

NICKNAME: KT

HEIGHT: 5ft 5in

REACH: 66"

TRAINER: Ross Enamait

FIGHTS: 25

WINS: 24

DRAWS: 0

DEFEATS: 1

KNOCKOUTS: 6

LAST FIGHT: Serrano II in November 2024

At the age of 39, Taylor is in the back end of her career and there is an argument that having a rival such as Serrano is keeping her in the sport.

Four of her last five contests have been against the Puerto Rican or Chantelle Cameron, further cementing her legacy, but it is the victories over Serrano that undoubtedly sit at the top of her CV.

In both fights, Taylor has had to come through adversity, most notably in the first fight in 2022 in a showpiece bout that was described as one of the best to ever grace MSG.

However, even with those two triumphs on the board, Taylor will recognise the mixed opinions that were formed after them, and she will want to deliver a complete display here to rid herself of any doubters.

AMANDA SERRANO

AGE: 36

NICKNAME: The Real Deal

HEIGHT: 5ft 5 1/2ins

REACH: 65 1/2"

TRAINER: Jordan Maldonado

FIGHTS: 51

WINS: 47

DRAWS: 1

DEFEATS: 3

KNOCKOUTS: 31

LAST FIGHT: Taylor II in November 2024

Two defeats to Taylor will be irking Serrano ahead of this trilogy bout, the only times that the 36-year-old has lost since 2012.

Nevertheless, this is a woman who has held world titles in seven different divisions and is an icon of the sport, and there is an argument that she deserves to be recognised as the greatest ever if she can get a win over Taylor on the board.

She is again stepping up to light-welterweight to make further history, Taylor's three world titles belts being on the line in New York.

Normally someone who likes activity, it remains to be seen how an eight-month break between fights will affect Serrano, but this would be her greatest night if she can have her hand raised on Friday.

