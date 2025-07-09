Preview: Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 3 prediction, preview, undercard

Sports Mole previews the trilogy fight between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano at Madison Square Garden on Friday night, a bout with three world titles on the line.

Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano square off in an unprecedented trilogy fight at Madison Square Garden on Friday night as two of the very best women to ever grace the squared circle put their reputations on the line once again.

The legendary Irish and Puerto Rican combatants headline a stacked all-female card in New York and here, Sports Mole previews the main event and other eye-catching bouts.

Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano

While Taylor may have prevailed from each of the first two encounters, it has been by the slenderest of margins in two of the most enthralling contests that the sport has ever seen.

On both occasions, there is an argument that Serrano could have prevailed, particularly in the first bout in April 2022 which was also held at Madison Square Garden.

Taylor got the split-decision verdict by scores of 94-96, 97-93, 96-93, before she got the 95-94 verdict with all three judges in November's rematch.

Serrano called the outcome "a little shady", feeling particularly hard done by when she had dealt with a bad cut from the fourth round onwards and Taylor was given a points deduction for a headbutt in the eighth.

However, despite it being deemed to be a contentious result, Taylor perhaps deserved the win on that occasion in Texas than she did two years earlier in New York.

Nevertheless, the sport and the world in general are still getting another staging of a fight that is, once again, likely to make history on all sorts of levels.

The three super-lightweight world title belts - IBF, WBC and WBO - of Taylor's will be on the line, Serrano aware that this is likely her last chance to overcome her great rival.



2 DAYS to History ? We are on the home stretch ?, At the Iconic MSG we’ll see the conclusion to one of Boxing’s greatest trilogies. Katie Taylor ?? and Amanda Serrano ?? both want the final W, Who will it be? Tune in this Friday July 11th and witness. But first we gotta… pic.twitter.com/7IJt3wzrhy

— Most Valuable Promotions (@MostVpromotions) July 9, 2025

Undercard

The chief support features Alycia Baumgardner looking to defend her four super-featherweight titles against Jennifer Miranda.

Meanwhile, there is an array of British interest with Savannah Marshall back in action versus Shadasia Green for the IBF and WBO super-middleweight titles.

Ellie Scotney goes up against Yamileth Mercado with the IBF, WBO and WBC belts on the line, Scotney currently having the IBF and WBO super-bantamweight crowns around her waist.

Chantelle Cameron faces Jessica Camara in a light-welterweight contest as she bides her time for to try to become a two-weight world champion.

Cherneka Johnson and Shuretta Metcalf meet with the IBF, WBC and WBO titles on the line, while Ramla Ali attempts to bounce back to her defeat to Mercado last time out against Lila Furtado.

Lastly, Tamm Thibeault and Mary Casamassa also fight in a middleweight contest towards the bottom of the card.

Prediction for main event

With the bookmakers struggling to split Taylor and Serrano, punters are left to decide whether the superior boxing ability of Taylor or relentless pressing of Serrano will prevail.

Regardless of how the fight unfolds, the likelihood is that any decision will be disputed, the referee under pressure to ensure that a clean fight transpires given the cuts and headbutts of the previous bouts.

Although Taylor has emerged victorious in the previous two fights, we feel that Serrano will get the nod this time in another captivating fight.

Taylor reaching 39 years of age also comes into the equation. While Serrano may have featured in double the amount of professional fights as her rival, Taylor is not the unmovable force of old, and Serrano could surge clear in the latter part of the fight on Friday.

