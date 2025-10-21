Los Angeles Lakers offer fresh start to two experienced players seeking to revive their careers and return to the spotlight in 2025-26 season.

The Los Angeles Lakers will begin the 2025-26 season with some new talents in their squad, and just as happened last year, it would be natural for the revelation to be the rookie selected in the Draft, Adou Thiero. But we have not yet seen him in action, so the big bet will be on already known names.

Deandre Ayton's chance to restart

Of the new signings during the off-season, Deandre Ayton and Marcus Smart are the names who most need to prove themselves in the league. After some years away from the spotlight, both will now have this opportunity - especially the centre, who is part of the starting five and is only 27 years old.

Ayton was the first overall pick in the 2018 Draft and, in a few years, managed to take the Phoenix Suns to the NBA Finals. The problems began when the franchise refused to offer him a maximum extension. The defender, who plays well on both sides of the court, became demotivated and ended up being traded to a rebuilding Portland Trail Blazers after Damian Lillard's departure.

Without space to shine, Ayton remained demotivated - and certainly, a rebuilding team was not where a first Draft pick should be after already having played in the NBA Finals. The Lakers now offer the best opportunity of his career; it is only up to him to take advantage of it.

And Marcus Smart?

As much as Smart also has this desire to prove he can still be the player who won the Defensive Player of the Year award in 2022, he is at a very different moment in his career from Ayton; it is not a matter of motivation. Marcus needs to regain match rhythm after spending two years dealing with injuries - there were only 54 matches in two entire seasons.

The defender will indeed have his chance to return to the spotlight, but with a less prominent role, at least at this start of the season. At 31 years old, his main concern at the moment is to remain healthy.

This article was originally published on Lakers Brasil.