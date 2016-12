Double gold medal-winning bobsleigh pilot Alexander Zubkov says that he "did the impossible" by clinching the two-man and four-man events at the Sochi Winter Olympics.

The Russian is the sixth pilot to be crowned champion in both events at an Olympics.

The 39-year-old told reporters: "We did the impossible. It means a great deal to be able to win in Russia."

Zubkov's golds helped the host nation finish at the top of the medal table.