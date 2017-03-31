Johanna Konta reaches the final of the Miami Open after recording a 6-4 7-5 semi-final victory over Venus Williams.

Johanna Konta has reached the final of the Miami Open after recording a 6-4 7-5 semi-final victory over seven-time Grand Slam Champion Venus Williams.

Konta, who has become the first British woman to reach the final of the Miami Open, will look to land the title when she takes on world number 14 Caroline Wozniacki this weekend.

Konta raced into a 3-0 lead in the opening set before Williams broke back and then held for 3-2, but the Brit held her next three service games to claim the first set 6-4.

Williams led 3-1 in the second set after breaking Konta's second service game, but the 25-year-old broke straight back and secured two more breaks in the latter stages of the second to eventually triumph 7-5.

Victory in the final of the Miami Open would see Konta reach a career-high world number seven ranking.