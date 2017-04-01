Roger Federer reaches the final of the Miami Open after edging past Nick Kyrgios in three sets on Friday night.

Roger Federer has recorded a three-set victory over Nick Kyrgios to earn a place in the Miami Open final.

The pair contested three tie-break sets before Federer eventually prevailed by a 7-6 6-7 7-6 scoreline to set up a showdown with Rafael Nadal.

Much has been made of Kyrgios's form in recent weeks and throughout a match which lasted three hours and 10 minutes, he showed that he has the game to trouble any player on any given day.

The young Australian barely got near the Federer serve - his only break of serve came in the opening set, which he served for - but he failed to capitalise as his opponent struck back before taking the first breaker by an 11-9 scoreline.

Kyrgios did not create another break point for the entire contest, but it did not prevent him from taking a second-set tie-break, also 11-9, and he continued to match the 18-time Major champion shot for shot.

However, despite the thriller progressing to a third and final tie-break, it was Federer who held his nerve to take it 7-5 and begin the next chapter of his classic rivalry with Nadal.

Earlier in the day, the Spaniard had made light work of Fabio Fognini as he recorded a 6-1 7-5 triumph over the Italian.