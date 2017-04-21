Result: Rafael Nadal eases into Monte Carlo Masters semi-finals

Rafael Nadal in action at the Monte Carlo Masters on April 13, 2016
© AFP
Nine-time Monte Carlo Masters champion Rafael Nadal eases into the semi-finals of the competition with a straight-sets win over Diego Schwartzman.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, April 21, 2017 at 20:28 UK

Rafael Nadal has booked his place in the semi-finals of the Monte Carlo Masters courtesy of a straight-sets victory over Diego Schwartzman this evening.

The Spaniard continued his dominance at the event with a 6-4 6-4 triumph, setting up a last-four showdown with David Goffin, who beat Novak Djokovic earlier today.

The nine-time and reigning champion got off to a shaky start when Schwartzman broke to love in the very first game, but Nadal hit straight back and won the next four games in a row to take control of the opener.

Schwartzman was able to restore parity via another break in the seventh game but Nadal was soon back on top and wrapped up the first set 6-4 with one more win against the serve in the final game.

It was a similar story in the second set too, with two breaks apiece leaving the score at 5-4 to Nadal and the world number 41 serving to stay in the match.

Nadal finished as his opponent had started the match, though, breaking to love to seal his progress into the semi-finals.

Rafael Nadal exclaims to the heavens after making it through to the third round of the US Open on September 3, 2015
Read Next:
Rafael Nadal hits back at critics
>
View our homepages for Rafael Nadal, Diego Schwartzman, David Goffin, Novak Djokovic, Tennis
Your Comments



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
ATP RankingsPoints
1Scotland flag Andy Murray11,600
2Serbia Novak Djokovic7,905
3Switzerland Stanislas Wawrinka5,605
4Switzerland Roger Federer5,125
5Japan Kei Nishikori4,310
6Canada Milos Raonic4,165
7Spain Rafael Nadal3,735
8Croatia Marin Cilic3,385
9Austria Dominic Thiem3,385
10France Jo-Wilfried Tsonga2,905
11Bulgaria Grigor Dimitrov2,880
12Czech Republic Tomas Berdych2,780
13Belgium David Goffin2,705
14United States Jack Sock2,450
15Australia Nick Kyrgios2,425
16France Gael Monfils2,410
17Lucas Pouille2,306
18Spain Roberto Bautista Agut2,145
19Pablo Carreno Busta2,025
20Alexander Zverev2,005
> Full Version
 