Rafael Nadal has booked his place in the semi-finals of the Monte Carlo Masters courtesy of a straight-sets victory over Diego Schwartzman this evening.

The Spaniard continued his dominance at the event with a 6-4 6-4 triumph, setting up a last-four showdown with David Goffin, who beat Novak Djokovic earlier today.

The nine-time and reigning champion got off to a shaky start when Schwartzman broke to love in the very first game, but Nadal hit straight back and won the next four games in a row to take control of the opener.

Schwartzman was able to restore parity via another break in the seventh game but Nadal was soon back on top and wrapped up the first set 6-4 with one more win against the serve in the final game.

It was a similar story in the second set too, with two breaks apiece leaving the score at 5-4 to Nadal and the world number 41 serving to stay in the match.

Nadal finished as his opponent had started the match, though, breaking to love to seal his progress into the semi-finals.