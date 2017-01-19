Wimbledon section header

Australian Open

Boris Becker questions Novak Djokovic fight

Novak Djokovic of Serbia in action against Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland in their semi final match during Day 6 of the BNP Paribas Masters held at AccorHotels Arena on November 7, 2015 in Paris, France.
Novak Djokovic's former coach Boris Becker questions the fight and desire of the Serb following his shock Australian Open exit to Denis Istomin.
By , Staff Reporter
Last Updated: Thursday, January 19, 2017 at 14:20 UK

Boris Becker has questioned Novak Djokovic's desire and fight following his shock second-round defeat to Denis Istomin at the Australian Open today.

Djokovic, a six-time winner in Melbourne, was beaten in five sets by the world number 117 to suffer his earliest Grand Slam exit since Wimbledon in 2008.

Becker, who is a two-time Australian Open champion himself and coached Djokovic until the pair split at the end of last year, believes that the Serb was too "passive" and "defensive" against Uzbek wildcard.

"I'm really shocked that Novak Djokovic lost. I thought he was playing much too defensive and never really took the initiative and never really fought for it. I absolutely never expected him to have trouble with Denis Istomin. No disrespect but Nole is a six-time Australian Open champion," he told Eurosport.

"But I could tell in the first set he was way too defensive and way too passive. The first set in a three out of five match is always very important. In the fourth set again he was a bit lethargic and not playing at full power. Then once you're in the fifth set anything can happen and credit to Denis, he kept his composure, he kept his nerve, he went a break up and kept serving well and hitting the lines so it's well deserved.

"It's a tough one - I feel for him and I still have so much respect for him. This is a new situation for him. The Australian Open was always the foundation of the year and you leave Australia with the title in the bag and the 2000 points and the year plays much easier. And now it's a new situation and I think the team has to stick together and sleep on it because nothing is going to come out of it tonight. They need to find a cure for this current situation."

Djokovic was looking for a record seventh title in Melbourne and has lifted the trophy in four of the last five editions of the tournament.

Novak Djokovic in action during his US Open semi-final on September 11, 2015
