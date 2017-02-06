Legendary former South Africa scrum-half Joost van der Westhuizen passes away at the age of 45 following a long battle with motor neurone disease.

Former South Africa scrum-half Joost van der Westhuizen has died at the age of 45 following a long battle with motor neurone disease.

The World Cup-winning Springbok was taken to hospital in a "critical but stable" condition on Saturday morning, but updates yesterday suggested that he was improving.

However, he has now passed away in his home, six years after being diagnosed with the disease.

"It is with great sadness that we confirm the passing of Joost," read a short statement on the J9 Foundation's Facebook page.

"He passed away in his home surrounded by his loved ones. He will be sorely missed."

Van der Westhuizen, widely regarded as one of the greatest scrum-halves of all time, won 89 caps for South Africa during a 10-year international career from 1993 to 2003.

The legendary Springbok, who retired as the most capped South African of all time, also scored 38 tries for his country and helped them to success at the 1995 World Cup on home soil.