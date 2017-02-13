Tom Arscott found guilty of leaking Sale Sharks team information

Tom Arscott of Sale Sharks during the Aviva Premiership match between Wasps and Sale Sharks at The Ricoh Arena on January 4, 2015
© Getty Images
Tom Arscott is given a written warning by the Rugby Football Union and told to undertake an education module after being found guilty of passing on team information.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, February 13, 2017 at 16:18 UK

Former Sale Sharks winger Tom Arscott has been found guilty by the Rugby Football Union of leaking confidential team information to Bristol Rugby.

The 29-year-old was initially suspended by the Aviva Premiership side before being sacked 16 days later following an internal investigation.

Arscott was found to have met with brother Luke, who plays for Bristol, at the club's team hotel prior to Sale's 24-23 defeat on January 1.

According to a report conducted by the RFU, Bristol were made aware of Sale's defensive tactics ahead of the match, although there was no evidence of them altering their strategy as a result.

RFU head of discipline Gerard McEvilly said: "In determining what action should be taken following the investigation, we have taken into account that Tom Arscott has already paid a heavy price for his conduct in having been dismissed from his employment by Sale Sharks.

"These issues have arisen because of the inappropriate sharing of information while players were socialising in the same hotel before the match.

"Therefore, the RFU is strongly recommending to both clubs that all their players are reminded of their contractual and ethical obligations to their employing clubs and of the problems that may arise should confidential/inside information be passed between individuals."

Arscott, the scorer of 20 tries in 72 appearances for the Sharks, has been given a written warning by the governing body and told to undertake a World Rugby education module.

Tom Arscott of Sale Sharks during the Aviva Premiership match between Wasps and Sale Sharks at The Ricoh Arena on January 4, 2015
Read Next:
Sale winger Arscott suspended over leak
>
View our homepages for Tom Arscott, Luke Arscott, Gerard McEvilly, Rugby Union
Your Comments
More Sale Sharks News
Tom Arscott of Sale Sharks during the Aviva Premiership match between Wasps and Sale Sharks at The Ricoh Arena on January 4, 2015
Tom Arscott found guilty of leaking Sale Sharks team information
 Tom Arscott of Sale Sharks during the Aviva Premiership match between Wasps and Sale Sharks at The Ricoh Arena on January 4, 2015
Sale Sharks winger Tom Arscott suspended over information leak allegations
 Bath's George Ford with his Aviva Premiership Rugby Player of the Season award, pictured on May 20, 2015
Sale Sharks confirm interest in England fly-half George Ford
Castleford to sue Solomona for breach of contractRFU will not halt Denny Solomona switchRFL chief concerned about Solomona situationFormer Sale player to sue club over concussionScotland international Cusiter retires
Result: Montpellier through to Challenge Cup semisCockerill unhappy with Leicester errorsDanny Cipriani agrees Wasps returnResult: Sale clinch top spot in Pool TwoResult: Penalty try hands Sale Sharks victory
> Sale Sharks Homepage
More Bristol Rugby News
Tom Arscott of Sale Sharks during the Aviva Premiership match between Wasps and Sale Sharks at The Ricoh Arena on January 4, 2015
Tom Arscott found guilty of leaking Sale Sharks team information
 Tom Arscott of Sale Sharks during the Aviva Premiership match between Wasps and Sale Sharks at The Ricoh Arena on January 4, 2015
Sale Sharks winger Tom Arscott suspended over information leak allegations
 New Rugby Union generic
Bristol Rugby name Pat Lam as new head coach
Manu Tuilagi included in England squadInjury forces Dwayne Peel to retireBristol deny Borthwick England moveRyan Jones retires from rugby
> Bristol Rugby Homepage


Aviva Premiership TablePPTS
1Wasps1451
2Saracens1449
3Bath Rugby1442
4Exeter Chiefs1441
5Leicester Tigers1438
6Harlequins1437
7Northampton Saints1434
8Newcastle Falcons1431
9Gloucester Rugby1430
10Sale Sharks1424
11Worcester Warriors1418
12Bristol Rugby1413
> Full Version