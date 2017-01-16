Six Nations header

Ireland without hooker Sean Cronin for Six Nations

Leinster confirm that Sean Cronin suffered a high-grade hamstring tear in the win over Zebre, essentially ruling him out of Ireland's upcoming Six Nations campaign.
Monday, January 16, 2017

Ireland hooker Sean Cronin is expected to miss the entirety of the upcoming Six Nations after being ruled out of action for 10 weeks with a hamstring injury.

Club side Leinster confirmed on Monday that the 30-year-old's injury, picked up in the 70-6 victory over Zebre earlier this month, was far worse than initial expected.

Cronin underwent a scan that shows he sustained a high-grade hamstring tear, leaving him out of action for up to 10 weeks, with Ireland's final Six Nations match coming against England on March 18 - nine weeks from now.

Ireland are now struggling to find cover for Rory Best, with James Treacy and Niall Scannell in contention.

