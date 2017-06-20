Jun 20, 2017 at 8.35am UK
ChiefsChiefs
6-34
LionsBritish and Irish Lions
 
FT
Nowell (25', 60'), Payne (64')

Warren Gatland: 'British and Irish Lions continually improving'

Lions head coach Warren Gatland smiles after their victory during the International Test match between the Australian Wallabies and British & Irish Lions at ANZ Stadium on July 6, 2013
© Getty Images
Warren Gatland hopes that the British and Irish Lions have hit peak form ahead of their first test meeting with New Zealand, having recorded back-to-back wins.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, June 20, 2017 at 17:08 UK

British and Irish Lions head coach Warren Gatland has said that his side are "getting better each week" as they gear up for their crunch first test with New Zealand.

The Lions earned a comfortable 34-6 win over Chiefs on Tuesday morning to make it back-to-back victories for the first time on their 2017 tour, building on the equally-straightforward triumph over Maori All Blacks three days ago.

Gatland is happy with the latest showing produced by his side and was particularly pleased by the level of finishing on show, with Jack Nowell crossing over twice in Hamilton and Jared Payne adding a third.

Asked if his side are hitting peak form, he told Sky Sports News: "I hope so. We're in pretty good shape. We're up against it, but we're getting better each week. We always said we'd get better the longer the tour went on.

"There are still things to work on, but this was a really important result for those players who had been in front in the other two midweek games only to let those leads slip. We squeezed them and played some good rugby. That try that Jared Payne scored was pretty impressive and Jack Nowell scored a couple of tries as well, so we're starting to finish a little bit.

"That comes from spending time together. We know we have a few things to tidy up, but we took the legs from them and that enabled us to play some good rugby. The guys are pretty happy in the changing room. We had a couple of songs, so there's good spirit and this was a great result for this group of players."

The Lions take on New Zealand at Eden Park on Saturday morning in the first of their three test outings .

Sam Warburton of Wales looks on during the RBS Six Nations match between Scotland and Wales at Murrayfield Stadium on February 15, 2015
Read Next:
Warburton: 'I could miss first Lions Test'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Warren Gatland, Jack Nowell, Jared Payne, Rugby Union
Your Comments
More British and Irish Lions News
Lions head coach Warren Gatland smiles after their victory during the International Test match between the Australian Wallabies and British & Irish Lions at ANZ Stadium on July 6, 2013
Warren Gatland: 'British and Irish Lions continually improving'
 Lions head coach Warren Gatland smiles after their victory during the International Test match between the Australian Wallabies and British & Irish Lions at ANZ Stadium on July 6, 2013
Warren Gatland: 'Sam Warburton fighting for starting spot'
 Lions head coach Warren Gatland smiles after their victory during the International Test match between the Australian Wallabies and British & Irish Lions at ANZ Stadium on July 6, 2013
Warren Gatland: Lions "squeezed the life" out of Maori All Blacks
Warburton: 'I could miss first Lions Test'Warburton to feature against HighlandersLaidlaw backs "world class" Sexton to recoverWarburton to lead Lions in tour openerSteve Hansen questions Lions tour schedule
Jones tips Lions to struggle under GatlandInterview: Greenwood on Lions tour of New ZealandWarburton 'fit and ready' for Lions tourBilly Vunipola pulls out of Lions squadKen Owens expected to be fit for Lions
> British and Irish Lions Homepage



Aviva Premiership TablePPTS
1Wasps2280
2Exeter Chiefs2279
3Saracens2277
4Leicester Tigers2265
5Bath Rugby2258
6Northampton Saints2252
7Harlequins2251
8Newcastle Falcons2249
9Gloucester Rugby2246
10Sale Sharks2240
11Worcester Warriors2232
12Bristol Rugby2220
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 