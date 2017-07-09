General view of White Hart Lane

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur deny Mark Zuckerberg takeover rumours

A general view of the Tottenham Hotspur crest
Tottenham Hotspur are forced to release a statement denying claims that a group backed by Facebook owner Mark Zuckerberg had shown an interest in purchasing the club.
Tottenham Hotspur have denied claims that Facebook owner Mark Zuckerberg is interested in purchasing the club for a sum of close to £1bn.

It was reported by The Times over the weekend that the Lilywhites were to be at the centre of a takeover by an American firm that is backed by Zuckerberg.

Iconiq Capital was said to be prepared to make an approach after three years of interest, but Spurs have been forced to deny the press reports by stating that they are no longer seeking a cash boost ahead of their move to a new stadium.

"The club engaged Rothschild to secure the funding for the new stadium," Spurs wrote in a statement. "As expected many proposals came forward including bank debt and equity investment.

"The club announced on 31 May 2017 the completion of the bank debt financing for the new stadium with a consortium of banks involving Bank of America Merrill Lynch International Limited, Goldman Sachs Bank USA and HSBC Bank plc.

"The board believes this was the optimum solution in the interests of fans, employees and shareholders and for the continued development of the club. The board is not in any discussions relating to a takeover offer for the club."

Tottenham are owned by billionaire Joe Lewis, who is claimed to have rejected a previous £882.6m bid for the club.

