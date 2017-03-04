Norwegian firm make bid to buy Port Vale?

A Norwegian firm reportedly makes a £6.5m bid to buy League One strugglers Port Vale.

According to documents seen by the Stoke Sentinel, the company in question have outlined plans to buy up 11 teams around the world, starting with Port Vale.

The firm claims to have already been working with the Valiants in player recruitment and was responsible for the acquisitions of Seb Amoros, Anthony De Freitas and Rigino Cicilia from AS Monaco and Roda JC last summer.

The club's ground Vale Park is thought to be worth around £10m, while the playing squad is valued at around £5m, but current owner Norman Smurthwaite is unsure whether he should sell and has been privately canvassing fans for their opinions.

The side are currently 22nd in the League One table and five points from safety, although they do have three games in hand on the teams around them in the table.