Array

Port Vale

Norwegian firm make bid to buy Port Vale?

External view of Vale Park, home of Port Vale on March 1, 2011
© Getty Images
A Norwegian firm reportedly makes a £6.5m bid to buy League One strugglers Port Vale.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, March 4, 2017 at 15:40 UK

A Norwegian company have reportedly submitted a £6.5m bid to buy League One strugglers Port Vale.

According to documents seen by the Stoke Sentinel, the company in question have outlined plans to buy up 11 teams around the world, starting with Port Vale.

The firm claims to have already been working with the Valiants in player recruitment and was responsible for the acquisitions of Seb Amoros, Anthony De Freitas and Rigino Cicilia from AS Monaco and Roda JC last summer.

The club's ground Vale Park is thought to be worth around £10m, while the playing squad is valued at around £5m, but current owner Norman Smurthwaite is unsure whether he should sell and has been privately canvassing fans for their opinions.

The side are currently 22nd in the League One table and five points from safety, although they do have three games in hand on the teams around them in the table.

Dany N'Guessan of Port Vale during the Sky Bet League One match between Port Vale and Rochdale at Vale Park on November 15, 2014
Read Next:
N'Guessan exits Port Vale
>
View our homepages for Seb Amoros, Anthony De Freitas, Rigino Cicilia, Norman Smurthwaite, Off The Pitch
Your Comments
More Port Vale News
External view of Vale Park, home of Port Vale on March 1, 2011
Norwegian firm make bid to buy Port Vale?
 Jak Alnwick of Port Vale during the Capital One Cup Second Round match between West Bromwich Albion and Port Vale at The Hawthorns on August 25, 2015 in West Bromwich, England.
Rangers complete signing of Port Vale goalkeeper Jak Alnwick
 A general view of the stadium ahead of the Budweiser FA Cup third round match between Port Vale and Plymouth Argyle at Vale Park on January 5, 2014
Former Port Vale skipper Matt Carragher dies, aged 40
Port Vale sign former Hull City defenderLiverpool youngster joins Port Vale on loanPort Vale close to signing Benfica goalkeeperResult: Wednesday round off pre-season with convincing winPort Vale boss wants to sign Nathan Tyson
Port Vale appoint Bruno RibeiroBurton promoted, Blackpool relegatedLeague One roundup: Burton stay topMillwall, Port Vale match rearrangedGraham Westley leads L1 MOTM shortlist
> Port Vale Homepage


LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 