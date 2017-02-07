New England Patriots pair to reject President Trump's invite to White House

New England Patriots pair Martellus Bennett and Devin McCourty have refused an invitation to the White House from President Donald Trump following their Super Bowl win.
New England Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett and free safety Devin McCourty have revealed that they will boycott a visit to the White House as they oppose the views of President Donald Trump.

The NFL team have received an invitation from the new President of the United States after their dramatic comeback win in Sunday's Super Bowl.

The Patriots trailed the Atlanta Falcons by 25 points in Houston, but were led to victory by quarterback Tom Brady in overtime to win their fifth title.

Brady, as well as franchise owner Robert Kraft and coach Bill Belichick are all known to be acquaintances of President Trump, but Bennett and McCourty will not join the rest of the team in Washington DC.

After the dramatic victory, Bennett, who recently tweeted his disappointment over Trump's attempted 'Muslim ban', told reporters: "I'm not going to go. It is what it is. People know how I feel about it. Just follow me on Twitter."

McCourty told Time Magazine: "Basic reason for me is I don't feel accepted in the White House. With the president having so many strong opinions and prejudices I believe certain people might feel accepted there while others won't."

President Trump tweeted his praise for the Patriots following their Super Bowl win.

