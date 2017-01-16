Array

Crewe Alexandra

Ex-football coach Barry Bennell denies sex assault charges

Barry Bennell pleads not guilty to eight charges of sexual assault and is remanded into custody until March 20.
Former football coach Barry Bennell has pleaded not guilty to eight charges of sexual assault on a boy under the age of 16.

The 63-year-old was charged in November in the wake of widespread allegations of sexual abuse that now includes more than 150 potential suspects.

Bennell, a youth coach at Crewe Alexandra, pleaded not guilty at Chester Crown Court on Monday morning via videolink from HMP Woodhill, and will be remanded into custody until March 20.

The charges relate to allegations that took place between 1981 and 1986.

Dario Gradi under FA interim suspension
Crewe Alexandra confirm Dario Gradi under FA interim suspension
Five more police forces open historical sexual abuse probes
