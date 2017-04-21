Array

Borussia Dortmund

Man arrested, charged over Borussia Dortmund bus attack

Dortmund's fans cheer their team during the German First division Bundesliga football match Borussia Dortmund vs Hannover 96 on October 25, 2014
Prosecutors in Germany confirm that a man suspected of being behind the attack on the Borussia Dortmund team bus on April 11 has been arrested and charged.
Police in Germany have arrested and charged a man suspected of being behind the attack on the Borussia Dortmund team bus on April 11.

Three explosive devices shattered windows on the coach as the team were en route to their home Champions League quarter-final first leg against AS Monaco.

Dortmund defender Marc Bartra and a police officer were left injured in the triple blasts on their way to the Signal Iduna Park, with the game postponed to the next day.

German prosecutors say that the suspect, a 28-year-old German-Russian citizen, has been detained and charged with attempted murder, causing an explosion and aggravated battery and severe bodily harm.

They allege that he had a financial motive for the attack and had speculated on Dortmund's share value falling after the bombing.

"A significant share price drop could have been expected if a player had been seriously injured or even killed as a result of the attack," a prosecutor is quoted by Sky Sports News as saying.

Dortmund lost 3-2 in the rescheduled first leg before being knocked out a week later as Monaco claimed a 3-1 win and eliminated their opponents 6-3 on aggregate.

