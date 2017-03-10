World number six Henrik Stenson sits in a share of second place after the first round of the Valspar Championship.

The world number six had been forced to withdraw from the WGC event in Mexico last week, but he showed no ill effects as he hit seven birdies during Thursday's play.

He sits alongside Russell Henley on the leaderboard, but the tournament is currently headed by Jim Herman who registered an opening score of 62.

Ireland's Seamus Power is in fifth place, while Major champions Keegan Bradley and Webb Simpson also occupy a spot inside the top 10.

Scotland's Russell Knox is in 39th position - eight shots off the lead - while England's Luke Donald is 56th, but compatriot Ian Poulter faces a battle to make the cut after ending his opening 18 holes in 79th position.