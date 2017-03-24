World number two Rory McIlroy is out of the WGC-Dell Match Play after seeing his hopes of progression dented by the withdrawal of his second-match opponent in Texas.

The world number two was scheduled to take on Gary Woodland, who was forced to pull out on what proved to be another day of many twists and turns.

Woodland's withdrawal meant that McIlroy's opening-match conquer, Soren Kjeldsen, only required a half in his meeting with Emiliano Grillo to advance in the Northern Irishman's favour.

Kjeldsen started slowly but ended well to get the better of Grillo, taking control around the turn to see him win the match and top the Group 2 standings.

Englishman Tyrrell Hatton made it two wins from two by beating Wang Jeunghun 2 Up, meanwhile, setting up a path through to the last 16 if he claims a half against Rafael Cabrera-Bello on Friday.

Elsewhere, Paul Casey takes on Charl Schwartzel with a place in the next round on the line after the Brit kept alive his perfect record with victory over Byeong Hun on the second day.

Danny Willett is out, however, following a 6&5 defeat to Bill Haas, while Dustin Johnson and Bubba Watson have both recorded back-to-back wins.