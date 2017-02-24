Rookies lead way at Honda Classic

PGA Tour rookies Cody Gribble and Wes Bryan lead the way after the first round of the Honda Classic.

Cody Gribble, who won the Sanderson Farms Championship in October and is currently 15th in the FedEx rankings, shot an opening round of 64 along with fellow debutant Wes Bryan.

Martin Kaymer made a strong start, shooting a five-under 65 to sit one shot back alongside India's Anirban Lahiri, while Ian Poulter and Rickie Fowler went four-under.

Three-time Tour winner Scott Stallings enjoyed an impressive end to the day, going from one-over to three-under in the space of four holes courtesy of two birdies and a hole-in-one on the 15th.

Defending champion Adam Scott put in a round of 68.