Rory McIlroy has remained in contention at the BMW SA Open after shooting a second-round score of 68.

The world number two is competing in his first tournament since switching to new clubs, but he will be confident of success at the weekend after another impressive 18 holes on Friday.

McIlroy ended with back-to-back bogeys but seven birdies and an eagle earlier in the day leaves him three shots adrift of leader Graeme Storm.

The Englishman hit nine birdies during a faultless round of 63 to open up a two-shot advantage over a group of three players featuring Peter Uihlein, Jbe Kruger and Trevor Fisher Jr.

However, there was disappointment for Sir Nick Faldo - who is making a rare appearance on the European Tour - after he produced a three-over-par round of 73 to narrowly miss the cut.