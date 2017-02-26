Rickie Fowler is on course for his first PGA Tour victory in almost 18 months as England's Tyrrell Hatton stays in contention in the third round of the Honda Classic.

American Rickie Fowler has put himself on course for his first PGA Tour victory in almost 18 months during the third round of the Honda Classic.

The 28-year-old will go into the final day at PGA National with a commanding four-shot lead after he fired a flawless five-under 65 to hit the front on 13 under par.

Fowler will be paired with Tyrrell Hatton in Sunday's final group as the Englishman continued to impress in his first PGA Tour start of the year.

The 25-year-old world number 18 is on nine under after a four-under round of 66, breaking 70 for the third straight day to claim outright second.

Germany's Martin Kaymer was just one off the lead after he turned in 31 before capping a poor back-nine with a scrappy bogey-six at the last to slip to seven under.

Ryan Palmer and Wes Bryan, tied for the lead going into another tame day in South Florida, lost ground over the final two hours.