Rickie Fowler wins his first PGA Tour title in 18 months with a four-shot victory at the Honda Classic.

Rickie Fowler earned the Honda Classic crown with a four-shot victory at Palm Beach Gardens in Florida on Sunday.

The American, who has finished in the top 10 in three of the four tournaments that he has competed in this year, now has his first PGA Tour title in 18 months.

Fowler headed into the final round with the lead and he never let it slip as he ended the day with a one-over 71, which placed him four strokes above fellow Americans Morgan Hoffman and Gary Woodland.

The 28-year-old encountered some trouble on the front nine, carding two bogeys and a double bogey, and despite dropping shots on the 17th and 18th holes, his earlier three birdies helped him maintain his lead.

Last year's winner Adam Scott finished tied 14th in the field, eight shots adrift of Fowler.