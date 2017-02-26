Darren Fichardt wins the Joburg Open by one stroke after a birdie at the final hole.

South Africa's Darren Fichardt held his nerve with a birdie on the 18th to win the Joburg Open.

After torrential rain reduced the tournament to 54 holes, Fichardt started the final day in a strong position after consecutive rounds of 66.

Birdies at the first, sixth, eighth and 12th put the 41-year-old Pretorian on course for a fifth European Tour title.

However, a bogey at the 17th saw him facing the prospect of a playoff with England's Paul Waring and Welshman Stuart Manley, who was the clubhouse leader on 14-under-par at the time.

Fichardt regained his compsure to card a four at the last to win, although Manley and Waring have the consolation of securing a place at this year's Open Championship at Royal Birkdale.