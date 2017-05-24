Nico Rosberg eyes role with Monaco Grand Prix promoter

Nico Rosberg of Germany and Mercedes GP celebrates in parc ferme after winning the Monaco Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit de Monaco on May 24, 2015
© Getty Images
Nico Rosberg could be about to take on a new role with the promoter of the Monaco Grand Prix.
Last Updated: Wednesday, May 24, 2017 at 11:56 UK

Nico Rosberg could be about to take on a new role.

The retired reigning world champion, who has been basically entirely absent from the F1 paddock so far in 2017, is set to attend Monaco this weekend.

German Rosberg, 31, lives in the principality, but he also might be planning to meet with Michel Boeri.

Boeri is the president of the Automobile Club de Monaco, the promoter of the fabled street race.

The 78-year-old Frenchman told the Nice-Matin newspaper that he will retire in 2021.

"If someone wants to do this job, he can consider it for 2021," said Boeri, adding that Rosberg has already offered to take on a role for the club.

"He wants to work with us to perfect the circuit, thanks to his perspective as a driver. He can also point out any safety gaps."

Rosberg has lived in Monaco his whole life.

TeamPoints
1Mercedes161
2Ferrari153
3Red Bull72
4Force India53
5Toro Rosso21
6Williams-Mercedes18
7Renault14
8Haas9
9Sauber4
10McLaren0
DriversTeamPoints
1Sebastian VettelFerrari104
2Lewis HamiltonMercedes98
3Valtteri BottasMercedes63
4Kimi RaikkonenFerrari49
5Daniel RicciardoRed Bull37
6Max VerstappenRed Bull35
7Sergio PerezForce India34
8Esteban OconForce India19
9Felipe MassaWilliams-Mercedes18
10Carlos SainzToro Rosso17
11Nico HulkenbergRenault14
12Romain GrosjeanHaas5
13Kevin MagnussenHaas4
14Pascal WehrleinSauber4
15Daniil KvyatToro Rosso4
16Lance StrollWilliams-Mercedes0
17Marcus EricssonSauber0
18Jolyon PalmerRenault0
19Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren0
20Fernando AlonsoMcLaren0
21Antonio GiovinazziSauber0
 