Fernando Alonso is no longer ruling out quitting Formula 1 at the end of the year.

Earlier, the Spaniard said that despite the difficulty of his last three seasons with McLaren-Honda, he was fully committed to trying to win a third title beyond 2017.

However, that was before he enjoyed the experience of skipping Monaco and being competitive in the Indy 500.

When asked if he might switch full-time to the Indycar series for 2018, he said on Sunday: "Why not? I'm very open to anything.

"I would be lying if I said I know what will happen next year."

Alonso has only finished one grand prix in 2017.