Fernando Alonso not ruling out 2018 Indycar switch

Fernando Alonso of McLaren Honda in the paddock during previews ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix of Russia at Sochi Autodrom on April 28, 2016
© Getty Images
Fernando Alonso is no longer ruling out quitting F1 at the end of the year.
By
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, June 12, 2017 at 10:06 UK

Fernando Alonso is no longer ruling out quitting Formula 1 at the end of the year.

Earlier, the Spaniard said that despite the difficulty of his last three seasons with McLaren-Honda, he was fully committed to trying to win a third title beyond 2017.

However, that was before he enjoyed the experience of skipping Monaco and being competitive in the Indy 500.

When asked if he might switch full-time to the Indycar series for 2018, he said on Sunday: "Why not? I'm very open to anything.

"I would be lying if I said I know what will happen next year."

Alonso has only finished one grand prix in 2017.

Toto Wolff the Mercedes GP Executive Director looks on from the pitwall during day four of Formula One Winter Testing at the Circuito de Jerez on January 31, 2014
Read Next:
Wolff not commenting on McLaren rumours
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Fernando Alonso, Formula 1
Your Comments
More McLaren News
Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes celebrates his win on the podium during the Canadian Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 12, 2016
Result: Lewis Hamilton wins Canadian Grand Prix
 Fernando Alonso of McLaren Honda in the paddock during previews ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix of Russia at Sochi Autodrom on April 28, 2016
Fernando Alonso not ruling out 2018 Indycar switch
 Toto Wolff the Mercedes GP Executive Director looks on from the pitwall during day four of Formula One Winter Testing at the Circuito de Jerez on January 31, 2014
Toto Wolff not commenting on McLaren rumours
Alonso: 'McLaren very competitive without Honda'Villeneuve: 'Vandoorne not yet good enough'Alonso meets with F1 boss CareyMcLaren considering 'all scenarios' regarding HondaMcLaren give Honda Spa deadline?
Alonso unsure over Honda engine upgradeAndretti: 'Alonso wasting time at McLaren'Alonso: McLaren-Honda struggles "tiring"Alonso surprised at Indy pay-chequeAlonso eyes return to better McLaren
> McLaren Homepage



TeamPoints
1Ferrari196
2Mercedes179
3Red Bull97
4Force India53
5Toro Rosso29
6Williams-Mercedes20
7Renault14
8Haas14
9Sauber4
10McLaren0
DriversTeamPoints
1Sebastian VettelFerrari129
2Lewis HamiltonMercedes104
3Valtteri BottasMercedes75
4Kimi RaikkonenFerrari67
5Daniel RicciardoRed Bull52
6Max VerstappenRed Bull45
7Sergio PerezForce India34
8Carlos SainzToro Rosso25
9Felipe MassaWilliams-Mercedes20
10Esteban OconForce India19
11Nico HulkenbergRenault14
12Romain GrosjeanHaas9
13Kevin MagnussenHaas5
14Pascal WehrleinSauber4
15Daniil KvyatToro Rosso4
16Lance StrollWilliams-Mercedes0
17Marcus EricssonSauber0
18Jolyon PalmerRenault0
19Fernando AlonsoMcLaren0
20Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren0
21Antonio GiovinazziSauber0
22Jenson ButtonMcLaren0
 